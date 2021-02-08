Roundview Capital LLC Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells Appian Corp, Unilever NV, Citigroup Inc

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Roundview Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, American Express Co, Unilever PLC, sells Appian Corp, Unilever NV, Citigroup Inc, Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Roundview Capital LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RDS.A, UL, ETN, MMP, VTIP, DPZ, LHX, SCHG, EEM, LLY, FEZ, VBK, WAB,

RDS.A, UL, ETN, MMP, VTIP, DPZ, LHX, SCHG, EEM, LLY, FEZ, VBK, WAB, Added Positions: VCSH, RSP, JNJ, VDE, AXP, VOO, VBR, GHC, BSV, BAM, SCHM, SCHO, MOAT, BABA, BHF, VEU, VZ, LQD, SWK, AGG, SCHZ, AXON, BRK.B, HYG, ROP, SCHW, FND, GE, HHC, MUB, LOW, SCHP, XLE, BND, VEA, GOOG, TIP, IGIB, IGSB, SCHE, BAC, STZ, FB, BATRA, NVR, SPMD, SCHV, UNH, VWO, CAT, IWN, JPM, MKL, NKE, GLD, SCHB, SBUX, BIV, VGSH, ABT, AME, AMGN, ADP, BA, BKNG, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DEO, FAST, FDX, F, HD, BKLN, PEP, PG, SPY, SPTM, SCHF, SYY, TMO, UNP, VIG, VXUS, VCIT, VNQ, VO, VB, V, WCN, APG, ATVI, UHAL, BR, CSX, CNNE, CLX, KO, HLT, IVV, EFA, IEFA, LH, MU, NEE, ORLY, PPG, PGR, QSR, XLK, LUV, SYK, VT, VTV,

VCSH, RSP, JNJ, VDE, AXP, VOO, VBR, GHC, BSV, BAM, SCHM, SCHO, MOAT, BABA, BHF, VEU, VZ, LQD, SWK, AGG, SCHZ, AXON, BRK.B, HYG, ROP, SCHW, FND, GE, HHC, MUB, LOW, SCHP, XLE, BND, VEA, GOOG, TIP, IGIB, IGSB, SCHE, BAC, STZ, FB, BATRA, NVR, SPMD, SCHV, UNH, VWO, CAT, IWN, JPM, MKL, NKE, GLD, SCHB, SBUX, BIV, VGSH, ABT, AME, AMGN, ADP, BA, BKNG, CMCSA, COST, DHR, DEO, FAST, FDX, F, HD, BKLN, PEP, PG, SPY, SPTM, SCHF, SYY, TMO, UNP, VIG, VXUS, VCIT, VNQ, VO, VB, V, WCN, APG, ATVI, UHAL, BR, CSX, CNNE, CLX, KO, HLT, IVV, EFA, IEFA, LH, MU, NEE, ORLY, PPG, PGR, QSR, XLK, LUV, SYK, VT, VTV, Reduced Positions: APPN, T, ABBV, PSX, CAG, CVX, CRM, BIL, MMM, VLO, WRE, LSXMA, CI, BUD, AYX, FSLY, INTC, HYS, RTX, ROST, MDT, PFE, SCHX, SCHH, SHOP, MGK, VYM, WMT, ZBH, MANU, CB, BMY, HON, ILMN, NVDA, PRF, AMD, CSCO, EFX, XOM, SCHD, EWY, IWR, EDIV, HEZU, FWONA, LMT, MNST, NSC, PBF,

APPN, T, ABBV, PSX, CAG, CVX, CRM, BIL, MMM, VLO, WRE, LSXMA, CI, BUD, AYX, FSLY, INTC, HYS, RTX, ROST, MDT, PFE, SCHX, SCHH, SHOP, MGK, VYM, WMT, ZBH, MANU, CB, BMY, HON, ILMN, NVDA, PRF, AMD, CSCO, EFX, XOM, SCHD, EWY, IWR, EDIV, HEZU, FWONA, LMT, MNST, NSC, PBF, Sold Out: UN, C, BKK, DOW, DD, KHC, WFC, BP,

For the details of Roundview Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roundview+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 285,090 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 149,746 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 327,469 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,948 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 377,245 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.21. The stock is now traded at around $119.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.93%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 49.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 126.27%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $155.739000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 175.83%. The purchase prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $443.59. The stock is now traded at around $589.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $14.94.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69.

Roundview Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.