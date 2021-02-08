>
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Subsidiary Flamengo Esports named as top ten most tweeted about Esports Team worldwide in 2020

February 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:WINR +0%

Reached Over 1 Million Followers on Social Media in 2020

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports, was named the 9th Most Tweeted about Esports Team in 2020. The topic of gaming was mentioned in over 2 billion tweets with League of Legends Worlds being the most Tweeted about Esports Event, as the U.S. and Brazil ranked 2nd and 4th as the countries that tweeted the most about gaming in 2020.

Furthermore, in 2020 the Flamengo Esports brand reached over 1 million followers across all social media platforms. The upward trend continues to grow as the team expands rosters beyond League of Legends to popular games such as Free Fire, Pro Evolution Soccer, and several additional titles.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “Our social media engagement has been tremendous thanks to such an enthusiastic fanbase who helped land Flamengo Esports on a global top 10 list, which includes leading esports organizations such as Faze Clan, FNATIC, Cloud9, and 100 Thieves. We look forward to the continued growth of viewership and engagement through our social media accounts in 2021.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as an owner and franchisor of the largest footprint of Esports Gaming Centers in North America, that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
[email protected]
561-819-8586


