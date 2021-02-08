LGSTX Services Wins U.S. Postal Service Contract For Orlando Sort Center

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) said today that its subsidiary, LGSTX Services, Inc., was recently awarded a five-year contract with the U.S. Postal Service to install and operate a Surface Transfer Center (STC) in Orlando, Fla., where postal products are sorted and consolidated for further distribution.LGSTX Services has hired approximately 150 full-time employees at the center, with further hiring possible as product volumes increase. The company manages a similar facility for the Postal Service in Aurora, Ill., and has managed several others over the last two decades.“To be awarded this contract for a second STC is a testament to the level of service the LGSTX team has provided,” said Jim Pradetto, president of LGSTX Services. “Our extensive history of managing these centers for the Postal Service gives us a unique advantage in understanding and anticipating their needs, allowing us to continually deliver the speed and operational support they require.”LGSTX Services specializes in providing material handling equipment and conveyor services, facility maintenance services, aviation ground support equipment services, and distribution services to customers in more than 400 locations worldwide. LGSTX Services offers value driven, high quality solutions to a broad range of corporate clients including commercial businesses, airports, and airlines across the United States. LGSTX Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. For more information, please see [url="]www.lgstx.com[/url].ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see [url="]www.atsginc.com[/url].

