Castellum, Inc. Announces Hiring of Glen Ives to Build Navy and Marine Corps Division of Company

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. ( ONOV) announces that Glen Ives has joined the Company as Chief Growth Officer and Divisional CEO of the Company’s newly created Navy and Marine Corps Division.



“ Castellum has previously been an Army-centric company through our Corvus subsidiary,” said Mark Fuller, CEO of Castellum. “Glen’s deep experience and credibility with the Navy and Marine Corps ideally positions him to help us build that division into a $30 million plus division over the next 3-5 years in addition to working with Jim Enicks of Corvus on inter-branch projects.”

Glen formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sabre Systems, Inc., where he brought together a world class team of technology leaders and professionals and transformed the company into a leading technology solutions and services enterprise, providing software and systems engineering solutions for mission critical requirements across the high value domains of Cyber, AI/ML, C5ISR, Data Science and Analytics, Cloud Technologies, and Digital Transformation. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy and United States Army War College , he served as a Naval Officer and Naval Aviator deployed throughout the world and across the United States prior to joining Sabre.

His last Navy assignment was in Southern Maryland as Commanding Officer of the World’s Finest Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the nation’s premier Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Center of Excellence for Naval Aviation; representing a $45 billion enterprise of over 22,000 engineering, technology and business professionals.

He also served as President of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance and helped lead Maryland’s efforts to become a FAA designated UAS Test Site for UAS integration into the National Airspace, and he coordinated and brokered a partnership with the states of Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey and their respective state universities.

His leadership while President of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance, also helped to bring the University System of Maryland to the Southern Maryland region with an anticipated $85 million Academic and Research, Development and Technology Innovation complex at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. This new multi-million dollar center will fuel technology innovation, transfer and commercialization, and new startups. It will also significantly strengthen the Southern Maryland region’s work force through education and training opportunities, grow better paying, higher quality professional careers and jobs, and diversify the region’s economy and industry base.

Glen also served on the Board of Directors of the Professional Services Council (PSC ), the leading advocate of the government technology and professional services industry, as well as the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance (Past President). He is a member of the Board of Trustees of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the Advisory Board for the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland.

He served on the State of Maryland’s Metropolitan Commission Task Force, Workforce Investment Board, chaired the Catholic Schools Task Force and co-chaired the River Concert Series Task Force. He most recently served on the State of Maryland’s Economic Development and Business Climate Commission chaired by Mr. Norm Augustine, and was also asked to serve on the Governor’s Base Closure and Realignment Commission (BRAC) Advisory Group.

He is the past Honorary Chairman of the United Way , Christmas in April and Special Olympics. He is a graduate of Leadership Maryland, and served on the Boards of the College of Southern Maryland Foundation, St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce (past Chairman), The Patuxent Partnership, Juvenile Drug Court, Southern Maryland Community Resources and Annmarie Garden.

“In addition to Glen’s primary focus of developing our Navy and Marine Corps division, he will also leverage his extraordinary leadership and comprehensive knowledge and experience to support Castellum’s M&A strategy,” Fuller added. “Our management team continues to focus on both organic growth and continued acquisitions to increase our revenue and EBITDA per share and drive shareholder value.”

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum, Inc. ( ONOV)is a technology services and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering and Software Development. The Company recently acquired MFSI after purchasing Corvus Consulting in 2019. The Company continues in discussions with multiple acquisition candidates and, also, has numerous efforts ongoing as a prime contractor for multiple customers.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact: Mark Fuller, CEO

[email protected]

(301) 961-4895

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b5848d1-ca1e-428f-9814-6d60bb637d88