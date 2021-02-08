Wish Announces Partnership With Black Girls CODE









Volunteering: Wish will host virtual seminars on a variety of topics relevant and useful to the BGC cohort.









Internship program: BGC candidates will be incorporated into the Wish talent pool for internships and actively supported in their applications.









Financial sponsorship: Wish will be sponsoring the BGC annual alumnae summit in 2021, which attracts hundreds of attendees across the event.







ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) today formally launched its partnership with San Francisco-based nonprofit organization Black Girls CODE (BGC) to support women of color pursuing careers in technology and STEM fields.The partnership is focused on driving three key initiatives:The partnership is part of Wish’s overall commitment to support diversity and inclusion through practical initiatives such as its Black Empowerment Fund, a $2 million fund to support independent, Black-owned retail businesses across the US. Eligible business owners can apply for a $500 to $2,000 grant to help rebuild or reinvigorate their business.Kimberly Bryant, Founder & CEO, Black Girls CODE, said: “We welcome the support of e-commerce and technology giants such as Wish to help us in our mission to empower women of color to strive for successful, long-term careers in technology. The internship program in particular offers a foot in the door for the women we work with, and we look forward to working with Wish to drive diversity and meaningful change.”Dawn Nott, VP of People from Wish, added: “Fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace is a key priority for the team at Wish, and we are very excited to partner with pioneering nonprofit organizations like Black Girls CODE to support our community. As a global marketplace that aims to democratize access to e-commerce, we want to broaden the talent pool and support women and people of color, and this partnership is an important step towards this goal.”Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries to over 500,000 merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. This combination has allowed Wish to become the most downloaded global shopping app for each of the last three years. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit [url="]www.wish.com[/url] or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.Since 2011, Black Girls CODE has been committed to providing girls from underrepresented communities access to technology and the 21st century skills necessary to become tech leaders. Black Girls CODE’s organizational vision is to increase the number of women of color in the digital space by empowering girls of color ages 7 to 17 to become innovators in STEM fields, and builders of their own futures through exposure to computer science and technology.

