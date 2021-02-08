Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Preliminary Data Suggesting StemVacs Induces Natural Killer Memory to Cancer

ELK CITY, Idaho, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a new patent application with data demonstrating that mice immunized with StemVacs possesses a type of "memory" natural killer cells which are capable of transferring immunity to naïve mice. Typically, the concept of "immunological memory" applies only to cells of the adaptive immune system such as T cells and B cells, but not to natural killer cells, which are considered part of innate immunity.

In a series of experiments, mice bearing B16 melanoma were treated with StemVacs, which induced regression and eventual disappearance of the tumor. One month after disappearance of the tumor, mice were sacrificed, and NK cells were transferred to mice that were not treated with StemVacs. The mice receiving NK cells were resistant to development of melanoma upon challenge.

"This data completely contradicts the normal way in which immunology is perceived," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The possibility of inducing memory in natural killer cells using StemVacs suggests a very unique mechanism of action, which may imply potent efficacy as a monotherapy, as well as synergy with numerous immunotherapies currently in the clinic."

Although substantial survival in some patients has been achieved with immunotherapeutics called "checkpoint inhibitors", the majority of tumors do not respond because the tumors are considered "cold", meaning there is little immune recognition. The Company believes that StemVacs, by stimulating natural killer cells to attack cancer, may possess the ability to turn "cold" tumors into "hot", thereby making them susceptible to killing by the adaptive immune system.

"We are constantly exploring partnerships with companies in the area of cancer immunotherapy," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "This new data provides potent ammunition for business development activities due to the fact that to our knowledge, we are the first to use a dendritic cell based approach (StemVacs) to successfully induce what appears to be NK immunological memory."

"Currently we have filed a patent and are working diligently to identify the biological basis for stimulation of these potent NK cells, whose activity persisted for at least one month after clearance of the tumor," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "Given the optimism associated with NK based companies such as Fate Therapeutics (market cap $9.6 billion) and Nantkwest (market cap $2.5 billion), we are excited to develop a novel way of stimulating these cells in the patient, as opposed to administering artificially created exogenous cells."

