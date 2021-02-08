>
African Discovery Group, Inc. Announces Completion of Capital Raise

February 08, 2021 | About: OTCPK:AFDG +46.67%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African Discovery Group, Inc., a Nevada Corporation, (OTC: AFDG) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a private capital raise.

AFDG has raised $634,546 in a private fundraising transaction, selling 9,064,943 shares at a private offering price of $0.07 per share. The restricted shares being issued constitute approximately 1.3% of AFDG's shares that are now issued and outstanding. The proceeds of the offering are being used to advance AFDG's existing projects, for general corporate purposes, and in conjunction with the November, 2020 reverse merger related costs.

About African Discovery Group, Inc.

African Discovery Group, Inc. is a diversified, African-focused, business development company, with its principal office based in New York City. The Company has existing agreements with Monitor Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS"), a New York and Norwegian-based project corporation specializing in developing critical power and infrastructure projects in Africa which, when financed and completed, will provide ADG with a multi-year royalty stream, thus facilitating additional facets of African Discovery Group's intended diversification in Africa. New revenue is additionally intended to be derived from agricultural/ environmental, strategic minerals, media and financial sectors. Additional future growth initiatives exist in the African oil & gas, logistics, pharmaceutical and real estate sectors.

www.africandiscoverygroup.com

Contact:

African Discovery Group, Inc.
Harry Green, CFO
445 Park Avenue, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10022, USA
e-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/african-discovery-group-inc-announces-completion-of-capital-raise-301224008.html

SOURCE African Discovery Group, Inc.


