HGTV Dream Home 2021 in Newport, Rhode Island Sweepstakes to Close on February 17

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HGTV® Dream Home 2021 located in Newport, Rhode Island, will close its sweepstakes on February 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET. The prize package, valued at over $2.8 million, includes the newly built, fully furnished residence, along with $250,000 from Rocket Mortgage® and a 2021 motorhome from Camping World. Eligible entrants can enter twice per day until the sweepstakes officially closes at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome for their chance to win. Here they will also find additional sweepstakes details and the official rules.

The sprawling, 3,300 square feet home is located in Portsmouth, RI, just 10 miles from downtown Newport, an idyllic seaside town known for its glamorous residents, rich history and grand mansions from America's gilded age. Upon entering the home, visitors are welcomed by high ceilings contributing to the greatness of the living room. The open floor plan allows for an easy flow between the living room and the dining room, which lives off of the chef's kitchen that includes a large island, state of the art appliances and tons of storage. The upstairs is home to four bedrooms, including the master, which includes a walk-in closet and bathroom en-suite. Up one more flight of stairs is the rooftop deck, with a wet bar and spectacular water views that cannot be rivaled.

The three-story Cape Code style home includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The home is full of modern nautical design and rich colors that honor Newport's coastal New England charm, such as deep reds and blues, with neutral tones and pops of pattern. It was built and designed by local builder JPS Construction & Design with trend-setting interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Sponsors of the HGTV Dream Home 2021 include Rocket Mortgage®, Wayfair, Belgard®, Cabinets To Go, Camping World, Cox Communications, Delta Faucet, Trex®, Government Employees Insurance Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, LL Flooring, SimpliSafe Home Security, Sleep Number®, VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

Official Rules: No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 2/17/21. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

HGTV, HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Dream Home Giveaway and their associated logos are trademarks of is a trademark of Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hgtv-dream-home-2021-in-newport-rhode-island-sweepstakes-to-close-on-february-17-301224026.html

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.