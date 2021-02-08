CINCINNATI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP) will host a special investor presentation with President and CEO Adam Symson and his leadership team on Wednesday, March 3.

Symson, Chief Financial Officer Jason Combs, Local Media President Brian Lawlor and National Networks President Lisa Knutson will discuss the company's growth strategies and new composition as a full-scale local and national television broadcaster.

Topics will include a deep dive into the new national networks business; a review of local media growth trends; and a discussion of Scripps' financial highlights and outlook.

The virtual event, open to investors, analysts and members of the media, will take place from 10 a.m.-noon, including Q&A. Registration is required; email [email protected]. A presenter-led webcast will be available to all for replay beginning March 4 at www.scripps.com under Investor Information.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. Scripps' national networks reach nearly every American through the news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-to-host-virtual-investor-event-march-3-301223993.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company