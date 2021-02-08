Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp

Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Polaris Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamond Hill Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 145 stocks with a total value of $21.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BAC, TFC, PII, RYN, UDR, IWD, PLOW, ALTA, BIDU, BB, TBK,
- Added Positions: D, WY, CVX, HIG, MDLZ, HBI, NVR, HUM, ABT, MMC, ORLY, KMB, PEP, FIS, MDT, PFE, LHX, WCC, CALM, KKR, ITGR, BKNG, PG, UGI, CADE, BWA, FB, FLO, BOKF, JPM, STL, PSA, BSX, NVS, RCI, HDB, CMPR, ABBV, Y,
- Reduced Positions: C, GOOGL, PH, MET, SCHW, PM, MTN, CARR, BRK.B, DIS, VFC, GM, FRC, ACC, GRA, OZK, XEC, ALK, HUBG, SIVB, KEX, BKU, ST, ADM, TJX, AIG, CUBE, COOP, RRR, HON, ALGT, JCI, TXN, STZ, CTSH, PRGO, ASH, POST, SANM, ESGR, AAP, DFS, L, SRCL, PRA, FLOW, JLL, NXPI, FWONK, RGA, JBGS, GRBK, BHF, CVS, DEI, PRG, GSK, LIVN, MAA, TAP, RNR, SJI, CHKP, WLTW, WNS, CRI, AVT, TTC, TSM, SEB, WWW, TRS, HY, BR, LOB, LYV, JNPR, STAR, BEN,
- Sold Out: AMTD, AXTA, TMO, ATRO, CPA, MCD, MCK, NBL, NTRS, TEL, ZNGA, WPX, GOOG, WBT, IAA,
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 19,498,252 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 5,888,095 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,596,706 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 3,132,801 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 8,367,287 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 15,187,746 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.636700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 6,283,688 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 261,304 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Rayonier Inc (RYN)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 798,303 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: UDR Inc (UDR)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 451,897 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Diamond Hill Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $142.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,503 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 130.18%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,262,794 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.1. The stock is now traded at around $34.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,569,212 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 88.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $70.37. The stock is now traded at around $79.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300,631 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Cadence Bancorp by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $13.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,371,553 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 54.97%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24,977 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Diamond Hill Capital Management added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,931 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4. Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $24 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.3. Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36. Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.38. Sold Out: WPX Energy Inc (WPX)
Diamond Hill Capital Management sold out a holding in WPX Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $6.38. Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 87.75%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.200100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,243,091 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 77.48%. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2073.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 34,195 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 22.35%. The sale prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $277.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 1,349,932 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 37.17%. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 943,390 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 26.12%. The sale prices were between $217.24 and $291.44, with an estimated average price of $258.96. The stock is now traded at around $284.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 384,876 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Diamond Hill Capital Management reduced to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 52.59%. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Diamond Hill Capital Management still held 493,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.
