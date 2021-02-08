Diamond Hill Capital Management Buys Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp

Investment company Diamond Hill Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Polaris Inc, sells Citigroup Inc, Alphabet Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diamond Hill Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 145 stocks with a total value of $21.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, TFC, PII, RYN, UDR, IWD, PLOW, ALTA, BIDU, BB, TBK,

BAC, TFC, PII, RYN, UDR, IWD, PLOW, ALTA, BIDU, BB, TBK, Added Positions: D, WY, CVX, HIG, MDLZ, HBI, NVR, HUM, ABT, MMC, ORLY, KMB, PEP, FIS, MDT, PFE, LHX, WCC, CALM, KKR, ITGR, BKNG, PG, UGI, CADE, BWA, FB, FLO, BOKF, JPM, STL, PSA, BSX, NVS, RCI, HDB, CMPR, ABBV, Y,

D, WY, CVX, HIG, MDLZ, HBI, NVR, HUM, ABT, MMC, ORLY, KMB, PEP, FIS, MDT, PFE, LHX, WCC, CALM, KKR, ITGR, BKNG, PG, UGI, CADE, BWA, FB, FLO, BOKF, JPM, STL, PSA, BSX, NVS, RCI, HDB, CMPR, ABBV, Y, Reduced Positions: C, GOOGL, PH, MET, SCHW, PM, MTN, CARR, BRK.B, DIS, VFC, GM, FRC, ACC, GRA, OZK, XEC, ALK, HUBG, SIVB, KEX, BKU, ST, ADM, TJX, AIG, CUBE, COOP, RRR, HON, ALGT, JCI, TXN, STZ, CTSH, PRGO, ASH, POST, SANM, ESGR, AAP, DFS, L, SRCL, PRA, FLOW, JLL, NXPI, FWONK, RGA, JBGS, GRBK, BHF, CVS, DEI, PRG, GSK, LIVN, MAA, TAP, RNR, SJI, CHKP, WLTW, WNS, CRI, AVT, TTC, TSM, SEB, WWW, TRS, HY, BR, LOB, LYV, JNPR, STAR, BEN,

C, GOOGL, PH, MET, SCHW, PM, MTN, CARR, BRK.B, DIS, VFC, GM, FRC, ACC, GRA, OZK, XEC, ALK, HUBG, SIVB, KEX, BKU, ST, ADM, TJX, AIG, CUBE, COOP, RRR, HON, ALGT, JCI, TXN, STZ, CTSH, PRGO, ASH, POST, SANM, ESGR, AAP, DFS, L, SRCL, PRA, FLOW, JLL, NXPI, FWONK, RGA, JBGS, GRBK, BHF, CVS, DEI, PRG, GSK, LIVN, MAA, TAP, RNR, SJI, CHKP, WLTW, WNS, CRI, AVT, TTC, TSM, SEB, WWW, TRS, HY, BR, LOB, LYV, JNPR, STAR, BEN, Sold Out: AMTD, AXTA, TMO, ATRO, CPA, MCD, MCK, NBL, NTRS, TEL, ZNGA, WPX, GOOG, WBT, IAA,