Iridian Asset Management Llc Buys Wynn Resorts, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Colony Capital Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Investment company Iridian Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wynn Resorts, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Colony Capital Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Viatris Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iridian Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Iridian Asset Management Llc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, CLNY, LAD, CHNG, LYFT, BBIO, ESI, SI, HMHC, REZI, CVM,

IAC, CLNY, LAD, CHNG, LYFT, BBIO, ESI, SI, HMHC, REZI, CVM, Added Positions: WYNN, VTRS, ZNGA, MORN, FTDR, QSR, AXSM, VRT, SPLK, SCHW, DELL, FB, AZO, UNVR, AVDL, CCK, IWM, IWR, SPY, VUG, PGEN, FLMN,

WYNN, VTRS, ZNGA, MORN, FTDR, QSR, AXSM, VRT, SPLK, SCHW, DELL, FB, AZO, UNVR, AVDL, CCK, IWM, IWR, SPY, VUG, PGEN, FLMN, Reduced Positions: ALXN, MLM, TMX, EFX, BLL, ENTG, SRCL, MOH, VAC, ASH, ANTM, LH, CREE, VC, HLT, CRL, FLEX, KKR, AON, ICE, SHW, SPGI, WYND, POST, UBER, MPC, QRVO, SBAC, BE, GD,

ALXN, MLM, TMX, EFX, BLL, ENTG, SRCL, MOH, VAC, ASH, ANTM, LH, CREE, VC, HLT, CRL, FLEX, KKR, AON, ICE, SHW, SPGI, WYND, POST, UBER, MPC, QRVO, SBAC, BE, GD, Sold Out: HDS, ETRN, GRA, BIIB, PRGO, HALO, ATNX, MOMO,

For the details of IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iridian+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 14,071,894 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 2,155,538 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 1,061,013 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND) - 4,573,946 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 4,005,287 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.55%

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67. The stock is now traded at around $248.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 548,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 18,545,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $273.97. The stock is now traded at around $384.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 217,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,214,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,037,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $71.11, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 544,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 5309.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,211,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 86.66%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 7,073,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,714,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 1201.71%. The purchase prices were between $163.77 and $231.57, with an estimated average price of $199.2. The stock is now traded at around $240.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 151,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.76 and $62.71, with an estimated average price of $58.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,284,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $39.27 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $45.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,644,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $49.87, with an estimated average price of $46.36.

Iridian Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09.