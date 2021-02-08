Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells , Stryker Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Jacobi Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells , Stryker Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, NVIDIA Corp, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobi Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jacobi Capital Management LLC owns 1288 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 210,566 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 136,070 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 78,656 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.09% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 257,191 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,729 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.204800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.83 and $193.7, with an estimated average price of $181.41. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1054106.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 168,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 78,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 149.66%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 284966.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 146.58%. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 20170.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $412.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.