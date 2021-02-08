Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells , Stryker Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Jacobi Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells , Stryker Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, NVIDIA Corp, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobi Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Jacobi Capital Management LLC owns 1288 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VTRS, FUMB, TT, CASY, BBY, OSTK, SBE, FSR, MCY, MVIS, VUZI, BAND, LMND, IAC, PLTR, CRSR, TAN, ABB, AIN, AME, ANIK, ANSS, AON, BMI, BOH, BBBY, BWA, SAM, BRKS, CNI, CAKE, PLCE, CIEN, FLIR, CLGX, FFIN, FCEL, GGG, HCSG, IDXX, INO, ICE, JKHY, J, MUFG, MPWR, FIZZ, NTES, PKI, PXD, PLUG, PB, ROLL, RLI, SRGA, RYAAY, SBAC, SSL, SIMO, SWBI, TM, TYL, UAL, UBS, UNF, WDFC, WSO, WWD, MCI, AWI, ORBC, CTSO, BEAT, SGT, BLNK, SVM, H, BEEM, PRI, CEM, PSLV, BAH, FRC, BERY, MPLX, CMRX, EVTC, PAYC, TMX, HLI, MGP, KALA, ROAD, BJ, KLXE, DT, BEAM, FBRX, RLAY, BEPC, LI, RKT, AOUT, SUMO, AMWL, PRLD, AAN, CYB, DOG, EFV, FNDE, FTEC, ICF, ITA, IWN, KBWB, PTF, PTH, PWB, VSS, VXUS,
- Added Positions: SPEM, QQQ, BRK.B, SCHX, IWM, SPAB, DGRO, SLY, ZM, VEA, T, TSLA, SPTL, VEU, AAPL, HD, AMZN, CRM, SPIB, XLP, XLV, JNJ, CWI, FTSM, SPIP, XLU, LMT, UL, BIP, OLLI, CIBR, FXO, MTUM, TOTL, VTV, VWO, AFL, AMGN, BP, DPZ, GILD, IMGN, SPGI, VLO, WGO, V, BABA, TDOC, SQ, NIO, MRNA, DKNG, CBND, IWF, MBB, TIP, VCSH, APD, ABC, AZN, ATO, ADSK, BSX, C, LLY, FAST, GIS, GPC, GSK, K, MRVL, MS, NOC, PNC, LIN, LUV, TROW, TGT, NQP, DAL, STWD, NOW, SHOP, HRI, BYND, CRWD, VRM, NKLA, BND, FTCS, GLDM, GSLC, IWO, IWP, IYW, LQD, MUB, NOBL, PFF, SCHD, SPLG, VB, VGT, VO, XLC, ASML, ATVI, AMD, A, AKAM, MO, HES, APH, ARW, BK, BAX, BTI, CACI, CBRL, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, CME, CHD, CTAS, CTXS, CSGP, CCEP, ED, COST, CCI, DHI, DXCM, DEO, DOV, ETN, EIX, EA, ESS, EL, EEFT, FDS, FICO, FNF, F, GRMN, GD, GE, GTY, GPN, GS, HDB, MNST, LHX, WELL, INFO, INCY, IDCC, KMB, LHCG, LRCX, LSTR, LEG, LEN, MKTX, MKC, MET, MTD, MCHP, TAP, NDAQ, NHI, NFLX, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NWN, NVS, NVO, ODFL, OHI, OKE, ORCL, PTC, PHG, PGR, PHM, O, ROP, RCL, SAP, POOL, SIVB, SMG, STX, SHW, SWKS, STT, TSM, TOT, TSCO, TSN, USB, VRTX, GHC, ANTM, WMB, WLTW, EBAY, FNCB, DMF, EIM, EVT, BME, EXG, EBS, KBR, QQQX, BR, TMUS, BX, ULTA, MSCI, BTG, APPS, JBT, NPN, OPI, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, DG, LEA, NXPI, GEVO, KMI, HZNP, FBHS, EPAM, POST, FIVE, WDAY, FEI, NCLH, ZTS, DOC, GLPI, ADMA, CHGG, FIVN, CGC, ACB, KEYS, LBRDK, ETSY, BZUN, CABO, BLD, PYPL, LITE, NVCR, SITE, CRON, FTV, DOCU, ALC, UBER, GAN, SNOW, AAXJ, ACIM, AMLP, ARKK, DIA, DTN, DVY, FHLC, GDX, IAU, ICLN, IEFA, IEI, IJR, IJS, IJT, IUSG, IWD, KRE, KXI, LMBS, MGC, MJ, MOAT, PBE, PRF, PSJ, PSP, QUAL, QYLD, SPDW, SUB, VBR, VFH, VGIT, VGLT, VHT, VNQ, VOE, VPU, VTEB, VUG, VYM, XLG, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ITE, SYK, GLD, VIG, NVDA, SCHF, CVS, MRK, CBU, INTC, PFE, SPSB, HST, WBA, VOO, XLE, HAS, FB, TIPX, CVX, DHR, UNM, DIS, GNRC, HYG, SCHE, VGK, XLF, ALK, CF, COP, DE, XOM, IBM, LKQ, MCD, SJI, UNP, VZ, HBI, FEYE, BIV, IBB, SPTM, MMM, CB, ALL, ADM, TFC, BAC, BLK, BA, CSX, COF, CSCO, DRI, DISCA, D, EMR, FISV, HSIC, HPQ, HBAN, ITW, INTU, KLAC, MCK, MDT, MIDD, NOV, PENN, PEP, PRU, QCOM, TRV, SYY, UGI, RTX, WM, ETV, TEL, PM, LYB, APTV, ICPT, CRNX, DOW, BSV, FEM, FPE, FVD, GBIL, IDV, JPST, OIH, PPA, QTEC, REGL, SHV, SPLV, VCIT, RAMP, ADBE, ALB, ALXN, DOX, AWR, AMT, AMP, BLL, SAN, BDX, BIIB, BHC, CWT, CNP, CLF, COKE, CTSH, CL, CPRT, CMI, DTE, DUK, ECL, EPD, EXC, FDX, GNW, GOOGL, HAL, MLHR, IP, JCOM, JCI, JLL, KSS, LNC, MAR, MLM, CNR, NSC, ORLY, PFIS, PAA, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PWR, BB, RY, RDS.A, SLB, SWK, SU, SNX, TEVA, TXN, THO, TD, PAG, VFC, WAB, WFC, RDS.B, ETW, MA, PODD, DFS, LULU, VMW, BEP, CHTR, SSNC, FLT, MPC, ZNGA, RH, SAIC, AAL, JD, GPRO, APHA, NVTA, BKI, GKOS, CC, KHC, TEAM, ASIX, ADNT, YUMC, MDB, COLD, REZI, CVET, FSLY, CTVA, INMD, OTIS, FSKR, ACWV, AGG, BKLN, BLV, BNDX, DEM, EEMV, EMLC, EWG, FLOT, FNDX, HYD, IEF, IXC, IXN, IXUS, IYR, SCHC, SCHP, SMDV, SPYD, USHY, USMV, VGSH, VMBS, XLK, XMLV,
For the details of Jacobi Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobi+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jacobi Capital Management LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 210,566 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 136,070 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 78,656 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.09%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 257,191 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 119,729 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.204800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.83 and $193.7, with an estimated average price of $181.41. The stock is now traded at around $199.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp (SBE)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1054106.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 168,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 78,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 149.66%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $95.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 37,514 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 284966.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 146.58%. The purchase prices were between $62.25 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $71.57. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Jacobi Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 20170.00%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $412.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.
