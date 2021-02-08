XML Financial, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, BP PLC, Focus Financial Partners Inc

Investment company XML Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, BP PLC, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XML Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, XML Financial, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ABC, UAL, BEPC, GS, OMC, UNM, ITW, ROP, AVGO, NFLX, AXP, TGT, IRM, COF, WMB, BF.B, TFC, IEFA, JKG, MGK, TMO,

ABC, UAL, BEPC, GS, OMC, UNM, ITW, ROP, AVGO, NFLX, AXP, TGT, IRM, COF, WMB, BF.B, TFC, IEFA, JKG, MGK, TMO, Added Positions: DGRO, IVW, IWP, CVX, IYF, TIP, IWN, SCHV, DOO, AAPL, VGT, VOT, WPC, IWD, RTX, BND, ARKK, IWS, IYW, CWB, HD, SHM, SUN, AGG, CAT, AMZN, IWM, XLK, KO, WMT, DIS, VUG, VYM, SPTM, MCD, MSFT, DHR, BRK.B, QCOM, MGM, CMCSA, ABBV, KMX, EFA, BXMX, GE, JNJ, VZ, GOOGL, SPYD, GLD, GSLC, CRM, MO, SPLV, NSC, NYCB, MRK, SPY, PFF, BA, LUMN, STZ, NEE, NIE, QQQ, IBM, INTC, IWV, VB, PSK, SCHP, T, PSEC, MMM, AMGN, BAC, HON, LMT, MDT, EMB, SPH, UNP, TSLA, FB, DVY, PTNQ, WFC, SBUX, WCC, PFE, MDY, DNP, GLAD, F, ARCC, VTEB, AMAT, UA,

DGRO, IVW, IWP, CVX, IYF, TIP, IWN, SCHV, DOO, AAPL, VGT, VOT, WPC, IWD, RTX, BND, ARKK, IWS, IYW, CWB, HD, SHM, SUN, AGG, CAT, AMZN, IWM, XLK, KO, WMT, DIS, VUG, VYM, SPTM, MCD, MSFT, DHR, BRK.B, QCOM, MGM, CMCSA, ABBV, KMX, EFA, BXMX, GE, JNJ, VZ, GOOGL, SPYD, GLD, GSLC, CRM, MO, SPLV, NSC, NYCB, MRK, SPY, PFF, BA, LUMN, STZ, NEE, NIE, QQQ, IBM, INTC, IWV, VB, PSK, SCHP, T, PSEC, MMM, AMGN, BAC, HON, LMT, MDT, EMB, SPH, UNP, TSLA, FB, DVY, PTNQ, WFC, SBUX, WCC, PFE, MDY, DNP, GLAD, F, ARCC, VTEB, AMAT, UA, Reduced Positions: BP, FOCS, IWB, RWO, IWR, IXUS, XOM, EMR, JPC, PG, ADX, CVS, IVV, EEM, PM, PEP, PENN, V, MAR, LYB, JPM, SHYG, RNP, IGE, RQI, EGBN, COST, ORCL, MDLZ, JKE, RSP, VTI,

BP, FOCS, IWB, RWO, IWR, IXUS, XOM, EMR, JPC, PG, ADX, CVS, IVV, EEM, PM, PEP, PENN, V, MAR, LYB, JPM, SHYG, RNP, IGE, RQI, EGBN, COST, ORCL, MDLZ, JKE, RSP, VTI, Sold Out: DON, AMD, DG, JPI, DFP, VTRS,

For the details of XML Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xml+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 306,943 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 131,577 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 77,711 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 298,092 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.15% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 143,414 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11. The stock is now traded at around $108.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,535 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.758900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.8 and $65.06, with an estimated average price of $57.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $203.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 56.15%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 298,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 307.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 47,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 43,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 159.86%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 39,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 122.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.483000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.71%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.61, with an estimated average price of $23.11.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref&Inc Allocation. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

XML Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.