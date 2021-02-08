Monetta Financial Services Inc Buys Boeing Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, McDonald's Corp

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Monetta Financial Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Penn National Gaming Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Snap Inc, sells Visa Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, McDonald's Corp, Wynn Resorts, Akamai Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetta Financial Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Monetta Financial Services Inc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 48,000 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,400 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.07% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,000 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 23,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,400 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $209.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $70.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2093.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $280.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 76.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85.

Monetta Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $20.92.