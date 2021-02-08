Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys Adobe Inc, Walmart Inc, 3M Co, Sells ConocoPhillips, Cisco Systems Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Crossvault Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Walmart Inc, 3M Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells ConocoPhillips, Cisco Systems Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Target Corp, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossvault Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Crossvault Capital Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,521 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,562 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,360 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Square Inc (SQ) - 55,833 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 76,705 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.29 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $865.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $105.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 696.81%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 86.69%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 43,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 356.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $180.513200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 13,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $179.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 56,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Seagate Technology PLC by 51.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.21.

Crossvault Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Patriot One Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.3 and $0.6, with an estimated average price of $0.44.