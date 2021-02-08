Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Rollins Inc, Phillips 66

Boston, MA, based Investment company Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Rollins Inc, Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 205 stocks with a total value of $583 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



LQD, SPIB, DD, GOVT, TSLA, ANSS, BAC, EW, KLAC, VTRS, VOT, XBI, SWK, GBF, Added Positions: SPY, AGG, TIP, DHI, TMO, WMT, FDS, DG, CHE, ROP, AMT, SPGI, SHW, VZ, GOOGL, HD, MRK, GOOG, LMT, AWK, QQQ, PFE, ACN, ICE, JPM, INTU, COST, CTAS, AMGN, JKHY, MCO, EEM, CMCSA, POOL, BRO, AVY, MKTX, VTI, WST, MKC, ITW, ECL, CHD, CSX, CRM, ROK, EL, AMZN,

BIL, ROL, PSX, FLRN, DHR, INTC, FLOT, XOM, AFL, EFA, OTIS, CVX, CARR, DE, NOBL, USB, NKE, DIS, ROST, INDB, FTV, SCHA, SCHB, SCHM, XLU, NTRS, CE, ALL, TFC, BDX, BA, BF.B, TD, GD, GIS, LRCX, NVS, CMI, IDXX, APH, AXP, SDY, GL, Sold Out: VLO, GILD, MAR, VNT, GE,

For the details of Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penobscot+investment+management+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 197,393 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,015 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 246,054 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,042 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.71% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 44,735 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.68 and $37.18, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $865.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 82.46%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $388.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 26,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 144,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.40%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 173.13%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 89.75%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.

Penobscot Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.