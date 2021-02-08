Stevens Capital Management Lp Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, CME Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Sells SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Stevens Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, CME Group Inc, Danaher Corp, BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Medtronic PLC, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stevens Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Stevens Capital Management Lp owns 161 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYG, DHR, MSFT, ACN, HD, LMT, MDLZ, ABT, MA, TJX, SCHW, AMAT, ISRG, PLD, IBM, CVX, ADP, DE, LYB, CRM, WFC, DG, PRU, DUK, DOW, CPB, AMD, F, KHC, PRGO, IFF, PEG, SWKS, APA, DPZ, GD, ORLY, TX, UAL, ALB, EXPE, LNT, ECL, YUM, ERIC, SRE, GIS, STX, SYF, FTNT, MLCO, DRE, EXC, HES, KLAC, NVR, PNR, AKAM, KMX, CDW, SNPS, WHR, CNP, CTXS, HSBC, LHX, LNC, OXY, CTLT, EFX, FOXA, HPE, SLB, SJM, WRK, AU, ATO, HUM, IPG, TAK, USB, ABC, ED, CSX, HST, BAC, DOV, FRT, GGB, KR, PSA, DGX, SHG, TWTR, WM, EQNR, FLS, HAL, INFY, IVZ, TAP, NLOK, PCAR, VOD, DVN, WBK, PSO, FTI, GFI, WIT,

HYG, DHR, MSFT, ACN, HD, LMT, MDLZ, ABT, MA, TJX, SCHW, AMAT, ISRG, PLD, IBM, CVX, ADP, DE, LYB, CRM, WFC, DG, PRU, DUK, DOW, CPB, AMD, F, KHC, PRGO, IFF, PEG, SWKS, APA, DPZ, GD, ORLY, TX, UAL, ALB, EXPE, LNT, ECL, YUM, ERIC, SRE, GIS, STX, SYF, FTNT, MLCO, DRE, EXC, HES, KLAC, NVR, PNR, AKAM, KMX, CDW, SNPS, WHR, CNP, CTXS, HSBC, LHX, LNC, OXY, CTLT, EFX, FOXA, HPE, SLB, SJM, WRK, AU, ATO, HUM, IPG, TAK, USB, ABC, ED, CSX, HST, BAC, DOV, FRT, GGB, KR, PSA, DGX, SHG, TWTR, WM, EQNR, FLS, HAL, INFY, IVZ, TAP, NLOK, PCAR, VOD, DVN, WBK, PSO, FTI, GFI, WIT, Added Positions: CME, FXI, FDX, NFLX, NVDA, AAPL, CAG, XBI, NOC, PAYX, AMT, WY, EXR, BP, LOW, TTWO, TSCO, LUMN, FAST, VRTX, CERN, AZN, GSK, CHD,

CME, FXI, FDX, NFLX, NVDA, AAPL, CAG, XBI, NOC, PAYX, AMT, WY, EXR, BP, LOW, TTWO, TSCO, LUMN, FAST, VRTX, CERN, AZN, GSK, CHD, Reduced Positions: XLF, V, PEP, ADBE, AMZN, PG, QCOM, TSLA, PM, TGT, BDX, HON, CVS, INTU, MMM, EEM, BBY, CMG, VALE, CBOE, EXPD, TMO, MKTX, MO, ROK, K, ANET,

XLF, V, PEP, ADBE, AMZN, PG, QCOM, TSLA, PM, TGT, BDX, HON, CVS, INTU, MMM, EEM, BBY, CMG, VALE, CBOE, EXPD, TMO, MKTX, MO, ROK, K, ANET, Sold Out: GDX, REGN, MDT, MRK, SBUX, FIS, ATVI, NKE, NOW, UNP, AVGO, GOOG, LLY, UNH, LIN, BRK.B, NEE, XOM, ABBV, GS, PFE, MCD, SYK, FISV, T, CPRT, AOS, ETSY, CTAS, KO, SAP, SHW, BA, CLX, ROST, FB, BHP, EQIX, BBL, D, UA, ULTA, ROP, SNE, HSY, RIO, LB, ORCL, RHI, NVS, GPS, TLK, IP, JCI, CRH, BUD, SE, MCO, LEN, TEVA, HMC, FOX, HWM, KMB, INFO, NDAQ, GRMN, MNST, GM, TDG, VRSN, MPC, DD, ODFL, TFX, VFC, C,

For the details of STEVENS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stevens+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 444,200 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.44% SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 99,700 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% CME Group Inc (CME) - 75,000 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.00% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 115,700 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,262 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.655600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 115,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $236.031300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 33,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $241.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 25,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $255.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 16,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.776800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 14,377 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $336.699300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 9,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $193.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.44%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 444,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1163.23%. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 19,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 145.19%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $546.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 12,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 774.56%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $573.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 6,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.

Stevens Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.