John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. Buys The Bancorp Inc, Altabancorp, CNB Financial Corp, Sells Altabancorp, First of Long Island Corp, Axos Financial Inc

Investment company John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Bancorp Inc, Altabancorp, CNB Financial Corp, Farmers National Banc Corp, sells Altabancorp, First of Long Island Corp, Axos Financial Inc, Bank of South Carolina Corp, West Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+w.+rosenthal+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 188,630 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 83,428 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24% Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) - 90,100 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 11,750 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 1,227,036 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.90%

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Altabancorp. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 271.90%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 1,227,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CNB Financial Corp by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.61 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $18.69.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First of Long Island Corp. The sale prices were between $14.91 and $18.5, with an estimated average price of $16.92.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Axos Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.47 and $37.71, with an estimated average price of $31.74.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $12.72 and $18.06, with an estimated average price of $15.29.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eagle Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $41.3, with an estimated average price of $35.16.

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $18.55 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.9.