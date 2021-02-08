>
Bruni J V & Co Buys Ballard Power Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: INTC +1.24% TMHC +3.49% BLDP +5.92%

Investment company Bruni J V & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Ballard Power Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruni J V & Co . As of 2020Q4, Bruni J V & Co owns 29 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRUNI J V & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruni+j+v+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRUNI J V & CO
  1. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,629,151 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  2. The AES Corp (AES) - 2,067,914 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. Radian Group Inc (RDN) - 2,265,800 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 466,848 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  5. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) - 591,545 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Bruni J V & Co initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $23.56, with an estimated average price of $18.45. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 579,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1375.30%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.942300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 151,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Bruni J V & Co added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 837,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.



