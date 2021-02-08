Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys Unilever PLC, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Unilever NV, CNOOC, ISHARES TRUST

Portland, ME, based Investment company Portland Global Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, sells Unilever NV, CNOOC, ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Global Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, Portland Global Advisors LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, FLOT, FLRN, MBB, QLTA, AGZ, MINT, MELI, VGSH, GLD, JPST, SPTS, ESGE, ESGD, NTCO, IWO, VTV,

UL, FLOT, FLRN, MBB, QLTA, AGZ, MINT, MELI, VGSH, GLD, JPST, SPTS, ESGE, ESGD, NTCO, IWO, VTV, Added Positions: STIP, VTIP, IJH, IEFA, INTC, CSCO, SUSA, IEMG, AMZN, AAPL, IVW, BDX, VOO, IBM, COLD, IVV, TSM, BABA, BK, GOOG, ABT, HAS, GOOGL, DEO, FMX, GE, DOV,

STIP, VTIP, IJH, IEFA, INTC, CSCO, SUSA, IEMG, AMZN, AAPL, IVW, BDX, VOO, IBM, COLD, IVV, TSM, BABA, BK, GOOG, ABT, HAS, GOOGL, DEO, FMX, GE, DOV, Reduced Positions: SPY, MDY, MCD, VTI, EEM, PG, ABBV, VEU, CB, TMO, TXN, LFC, HD, FDX, MKC, CVX, ROK, RDS.A, DIS, XOM, CI, ADM, V, MKL, LH, NEE, ESGR,

SPY, MDY, MCD, VTI, EEM, PG, ABBV, VEU, CB, TMO, TXN, LFC, HD, FDX, MKC, CVX, ROK, RDS.A, DIS, XOM, CI, ADM, V, MKL, LH, NEE, ESGR, Sold Out: UN, CEO, SHY, BA, GILD,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 163,671 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 92,374 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 286,622 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 335,257 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,910 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 70,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $30.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 100,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.59 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 60,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $58.77, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.383000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 51,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.98 and $119.6, with an estimated average price of $119.4. The stock is now traded at around $119.274300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $357.548200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CNOOC Ltd. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $124.01, with an estimated average price of $98.92.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.