IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Telefonica SA, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Fluor Corp, Mednax Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company IPG Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Telefonica SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Fluor Corp, Mednax Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ITUB, TEF, TIP, CHIQ, SLQD, CMG, KWEB, XLE, CS, AVGO, COUP, GM, DVN, SM, MA, XLV, EWJ, DOCU, FVRR, PTON, NIO, HYG, QLTA, JD, DIA, XOP, BIDU, PHYS, VBR, FDX, MAR, PLUG, FSLR, KOS, DKNG, SQ, CWB, EWG, APPS, MRK, NCLH, SPOT, TALO, AVDL, BRY, CIDM,
- Added Positions: SHV, WDC, HPE, AAPL, LQD, XLF, GS, GOOGL, WBA, PVAC, PYPL, AMZN, JPM, QEP, DIS, CORP, MSFT, ORCC, REI, SHY, BRK.B, CRM, AGG, NVDA, LUV, JNJ, V, VHT, IBN, QQQ, IEF, CVS, ALTO, XOM, IJR, IBB, QCOM, CLR, C, VZ, UNH, PG, GOOG, LPI, IEUR, COST, IEP, HTZGQ,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, FLR, TLT, PBR, IAU, ADBE, CX, SBUX, CEF, UBER, AMD, NFLX, BBVA, GE, SHYG, LDUR, SBOW, TSLA, JPST, DELL, WMT, QUAL, WFC, MBB, VAC, AAXJ, ROKU, BABA, DRIO, T, LMT, SLV, FLOT, BAC, VOO,
- Sold Out: MD, KR, CRWD, INTC, MELI, FNV, XLU, MS, AR, SAN, GOLD, GSY, PFE, ABT, ZM, WH, FLY, AXP, PDD, AZN, ALK, NEX, TMO, W, MR, CQQQ, ENBL, RIG, 3DM, 3DM, SNDL,
For the details of IPG Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ipg+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IPG Investment Advisors LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 304,547 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.44%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 724,245 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 469,185 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,397 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
- O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 1,577,800 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 874,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Telefonica SA (TEF)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,086,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.112200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1496.707600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 304,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 623,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 432.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 619.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 302.45%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.758900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2073.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Mednax Inc (MD)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mednax Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $18.82.Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of IPG Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IPG Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IPG Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying