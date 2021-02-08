IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Telefonica SA, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Fluor Corp, Mednax Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company IPG Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Telefonica SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Fluor Corp, Mednax Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IPG Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q4, IPG Investment Advisors LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ITUB, TEF, TIP, CHIQ, SLQD, CMG, KWEB, XLE, CS, AVGO, COUP, GM, DVN, SM, MA, XLV, EWJ, DOCU, FVRR, PTON, NIO, HYG, QLTA, JD, DIA, XOP, BIDU, PHYS, VBR, FDX, MAR, PLUG, FSLR, KOS, DKNG, SQ, CWB, EWG, APPS, MRK, NCLH, SPOT, TALO, AVDL, BRY, CIDM,

ITUB, TEF, TIP, CHIQ, SLQD, CMG, KWEB, XLE, CS, AVGO, COUP, GM, DVN, SM, MA, XLV, EWJ, DOCU, FVRR, PTON, NIO, HYG, QLTA, JD, DIA, XOP, BIDU, PHYS, VBR, FDX, MAR, PLUG, FSLR, KOS, DKNG, SQ, CWB, EWG, APPS, MRK, NCLH, SPOT, TALO, AVDL, BRY, CIDM, Added Positions: SHV, WDC, HPE, AAPL, LQD, XLF, GS, GOOGL, WBA, PVAC, PYPL, AMZN, JPM, QEP, DIS, CORP, MSFT, ORCC, REI, SHY, BRK.B, CRM, AGG, NVDA, LUV, JNJ, V, VHT, IBN, QQQ, IEF, CVS, ALTO, XOM, IJR, IBB, QCOM, CLR, C, VZ, UNH, PG, GOOG, LPI, IEUR, COST, IEP, HTZGQ,

SHV, WDC, HPE, AAPL, LQD, XLF, GS, GOOGL, WBA, PVAC, PYPL, AMZN, JPM, QEP, DIS, CORP, MSFT, ORCC, REI, SHY, BRK.B, CRM, AGG, NVDA, LUV, JNJ, V, VHT, IBN, QQQ, IEF, CVS, ALTO, XOM, IJR, IBB, QCOM, CLR, C, VZ, UNH, PG, GOOG, LPI, IEUR, COST, IEP, HTZGQ, Reduced Positions: GLD, FLR, TLT, PBR, IAU, ADBE, CX, SBUX, CEF, UBER, AMD, NFLX, BBVA, GE, SHYG, LDUR, SBOW, TSLA, JPST, DELL, WMT, QUAL, WFC, MBB, VAC, AAXJ, ROKU, BABA, DRIO, T, LMT, SLV, FLOT, BAC, VOO,

GLD, FLR, TLT, PBR, IAU, ADBE, CX, SBUX, CEF, UBER, AMD, NFLX, BBVA, GE, SHYG, LDUR, SBOW, TSLA, JPST, DELL, WMT, QUAL, WFC, MBB, VAC, AAXJ, ROKU, BABA, DRIO, T, LMT, SLV, FLOT, BAC, VOO, Sold Out: MD, KR, CRWD, INTC, MELI, FNV, XLU, MS, AR, SAN, GOLD, GSY, PFE, ABT, ZM, WH, FLY, AXP, PDD, AZN, ALK, NEX, TMO, W, MR, CQQQ, ENBL, RIG, 3DM, 3DM, SNDL,

For the details of IPG Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ipg+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (SHV) - 304,547 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.44% ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 724,245 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 469,185 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,397 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49% O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 1,577,800 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 874,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,086,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 46,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.112200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 30,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1188.54 and $1426.3, with an estimated average price of $1312.73. The stock is now traded at around $1496.707600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 304,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 59.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 623,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 432.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 619.07%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 71,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 302.45%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.758900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2073.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mednax Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $18.82.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1414.87.

IPG Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83.