High Pointe Capital Management Llc Buys Johnson & Johnson, Fiserv Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: JNJ +0.07% CSCO +1.54% HPQ +4.06% COG +1.42% AON +0.32% HUM -0.9% FISV +0.45% BK -0.18% BMRN +1.38% KDP -1.63% INTC +1.24% AEE -2.35%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company High Pointe Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Fiserv Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, sells AstraZeneca PLC, NextEra Energy Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Biogen Inc, The Mosaic Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pointe Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, High Pointe Capital Management Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pointe+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HIGH POINTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 62,565 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.77%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 21,465 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 191.64%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 14,092 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.86%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,701 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83%
  5. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 4,489 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 18,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 49,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 54,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $58.942300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 34,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.72 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 191.64%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $164.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 21,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 172.80%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 53,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in HP Inc by 217.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 72,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 147.07%. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $20.17, with an estimated average price of $17.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 94,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 8,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Humana Inc by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66.

Sold Out: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $23.39, with an estimated average price of $20.17.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.5.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)