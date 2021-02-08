Asio Capital, LLC Buys Synchrony Financial, KeyCorp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Intel Corp

Investment company Asio Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Synchrony Financial, KeyCorp, Salesforce.com Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Intel Corp, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asio Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Asio Capital, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SYF, KEY, CRM, SWKS, GPN, MS, PNC,

SYF, KEY, CRM, SWKS, GPN, MS, PNC, Added Positions: VCSH, IJR, BMY, UL, MRK, GD, JNJ, ABBV, BABA, TFC, WMT, MMM, NVS, CFG, FB, IBB, V, XBI, GOOG, TTWO, LMT, VZ, PG, PEP, MDT, MDLZ, T, ANTM, KDP, LOW, LHX,

VCSH, IJR, BMY, UL, MRK, GD, JNJ, ABBV, BABA, TFC, WMT, MMM, NVS, CFG, FB, IBB, V, XBI, GOOG, TTWO, LMT, VZ, PG, PEP, MDT, MDLZ, T, ANTM, KDP, LOW, LHX, Reduced Positions: SYY, LEN, FDX, CVS, BAC, SCCO, AVGO, JPM, COF, ATCO, UBER, ET, NVDA, RF, RTX, PANW, DOW, GBIL, GS, EPD, VV,

SYY, LEN, FDX, CVS, BAC, SCCO, AVGO, JPM, COF, ATCO, UBER, ET, NVDA, RF, RTX, PANW, DOW, GBIL, GS, EPD, VV, Sold Out: TAK, MPC, INTC, UMPQ, UN, LLY,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 103,300 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,930 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,709 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 23,640 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,105 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 67,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 140,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 8,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $179.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6. The stock is now traded at around $200.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 15,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.75.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Asio Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39.