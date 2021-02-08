Choate Investment Advisors Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Illumina Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Progress Software Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Choate Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Illumina Inc, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, IHS Markit, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Progress Software Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choate Investment Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Choate Investment Advisors owns 279 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ILMN, INFO, TSM, TMUS, PANW, CHTR, BX, MAR, BKNG, UL, NVO, AVGO, LYG, VYM, IMGN, EWM, VBR, VOE, VTV,

ILMN, INFO, TSM, TMUS, PANW, CHTR, BX, MAR, BKNG, UL, NVO, AVGO, LYG, VYM, IMGN, EWM, VBR, VOE, VTV, Added Positions: IEF, MSFT, RSP, IVW, BAC, IYW, CSCO, QCOM, IYJ, IWD, AMT, IJJ, XLI, PYPL, BFAM, VKI, MTN, UNP, XLY, SPGI, KO, IVE, ACWI, EWJ, ICF, IDU, STZ, CMCSA, IJK, IJT, EW, FIS, COF, BA, BLK, AON, ADBE, WM, NVS, PAYX, PGR, PEG, MET, TXN, UNH, LOW, AMCR, EXAS, MA, PM, TSLA, MPC, EQIX, NFLX,

IEF, MSFT, RSP, IVW, BAC, IYW, CSCO, QCOM, IYJ, IWD, AMT, IJJ, XLI, PYPL, BFAM, VKI, MTN, UNP, XLY, SPGI, KO, IVE, ACWI, EWJ, ICF, IDU, STZ, CMCSA, IJK, IJT, EW, FIS, COF, BA, BLK, AON, ADBE, WM, NVS, PAYX, PGR, PEG, MET, TXN, UNH, LOW, AMCR, EXAS, MA, PM, TSLA, MPC, EQIX, NFLX, Reduced Positions: IVV, VGIT, SPYX, VEA, INTC, VWO, PRGS, AAPL, USMV, VNQ, CCF, V, XOM, IWM, SPLV, NEE, EMB, SPY, EFAV, BRK.A, USLB, VCIT, VGK, AFL, VIG, BMY, VTI, AXP, BRK.B, IJR, MMM, AGG, BND, IAU, IJH, TIP, MDY, SHY, XLP, WBA, JNJ, WFC, JPM, LMT, MCO, TJX, CTSH, PEP, DRI, VCR, KMB, IBM, GE, EMR, DHR, LQD, CL, CLX, CVX, ADP, VT, MO, APD, XLF, T, DVY, YUM, WMT, CDK, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, USB, BSV, CGW, PRF, EEMS, TRV, PFE, IDLB, IEFA, MCD, KR, MDLZ, PKW,

IVV, VGIT, SPYX, VEA, INTC, VWO, PRGS, AAPL, USMV, VNQ, CCF, V, XOM, IWM, SPLV, NEE, EMB, SPY, EFAV, BRK.A, USLB, VCIT, VGK, AFL, VIG, BMY, VTI, AXP, BRK.B, IJR, MMM, AGG, BND, IAU, IJH, TIP, MDY, SHY, XLP, WBA, JNJ, WFC, JPM, LMT, MCO, TJX, CTSH, PEP, DRI, VCR, KMB, IBM, GE, EMR, DHR, LQD, CL, CLX, CVX, ADP, VT, MO, APD, XLF, T, DVY, YUM, WMT, CDK, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, USB, BSV, CGW, PRF, EEMS, TRV, PFE, IDLB, IEFA, MCD, KR, MDLZ, PKW, Sold Out: USHY, VNQI, GEM, HEZU, IWP, D, BNDX, EFV, MBB, QLTA,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,217,801 shares, 27.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,542,214 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,422,229 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 1,293,081 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 749,929 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $448.416100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79. The stock is now traded at around $382.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.395700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 113.62%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 75.61%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.244600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.719600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $25.91 and $31.51, with an estimated average price of $29.51.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E. The sale prices were between $32.53 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4.