Daido Life Insurance Co Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: ESGU +0.33% VOO +0.34%

Investment company Daido Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Daido Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q4, Daido Life Insurance Co owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VOO,
  • Added Positions: ESGU,

For the details of DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daido+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE CO
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,759,320 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 870,883 shares, 23.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 1,242,472 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 376,914 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 1,262,469 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.72%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Daido Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $357.548200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.27%. The holding were 376,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Daido Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 97.72%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,262,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.



