>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lsv Asset Management Buys VEREIT Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, HD Supply Holdings Inc, VEREIT Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: CAG +0.12% AYI +2.25% NOC +0.85% NEM +2.54% SNA +0.85% VTRS -0.73% 50AA +0% NXST -1.91% LPX +0.02% AAT +0.59% RGR +2.13% WER +0%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Lsv Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Newmont Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, HD Supply Holdings Inc, VEREIT Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Lsv Asset Management owns 938 stocks with a total value of $55 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lsv+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 16,937,321 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,455,961 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
  3. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 22,440,868 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 9,702,317 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 11,870,210 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,758,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $97.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.957100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 487,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 552,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 491,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 202,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 161.45%. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,423,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 317.13%. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 965,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $301.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 487,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 4984.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,327,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $185.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 985,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 506.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,313,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sold Out: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.47 and $220.04, with an estimated average price of $206.73.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)