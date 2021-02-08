Lsv Asset Management Buys VEREIT Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, HD Supply Holdings Inc, VEREIT Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Lsv Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Acuity Brands Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Newmont Corp, sells Johnson & Johnson, HD Supply Holdings Inc, VEREIT Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lsv Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Lsv Asset Management owns 938 stocks with a total value of $55 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 16,937,321 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% Intel Corp (INTC) - 18,455,961 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 22,440,868 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 9,702,317 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 11,870,210 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,758,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.02 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $97.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.957100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 487,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 552,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in American Assets Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 491,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $68.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 202,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management initiated holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $40.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 161.45%. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,423,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 317.13%. The purchase prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 965,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 123.93%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $301.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 487,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 4984.29%. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,327,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.12 and $182.08, with an estimated average price of $167.5. The stock is now traded at around $185.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 985,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 506.17%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,313,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $18.54 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.47 and $220.04, with an estimated average price of $206.73.

Lsv Asset Management sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.