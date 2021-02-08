Howe & Rusling Inc Buys Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hasbro Inc, Sells Intel Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Howe & Rusling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hasbro Inc, Bank of America Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells Intel Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Pinterest Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howe & Rusling Inc. As of 2020Q4, Howe & Rusling Inc owns 895 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEM, FNX, SCHP, BIDU, JBLU, MGPI, XPO, TXN, DGRO, BHC, BRO, DXCM, VTRS, UL, GUT, EWJ, FYX, GXC, PHO, VT, ADC, ALK, ATAX, AEP, AXP, TVTY, ADI, ASH, BCE, BANF, BBBY, BIG, EAT, CAL, HGBL, CBT, COF, CIEN, CLF, CLX, BVN, CNO, CRIS, EV, ENTG, FHI, PACW, FHN, FRME, FMBI, FLR, GPS, HP, HURN, IDXX, IBCP, IIIN, J, KNX, LBAI, GDEN, MMC, VIVO, MOD, VXRT, NJR, NKE, TPC, PIPR, PAA, AVNT, PFS, STL, QGEN, SRE, SKYW, SWX, STRL, STC, SYK, SNX, TJX, TPX, AUB, UIS, UCBI, UPS, VSH, VOD, WSBC, WEC, INT, SPB, AAWW, GAB, NXJ, POR, PGTI, CSIQ, SBH, SPR, EBSB, HI, COCP, NX, MYRG, TRCH, PEB, FIBK, KKR, LYB, AMRS, BCX, VC, GLN, GRPN, ALSN, PSX, TMHC, GWPH, ECOM, NSTG, REXR, MGNX, MBUU, RVNC, LADR, FFWM, TSE, SYF, CZR, STOR, CC, MSGS, FHB, AA, CNDT, NSCO, TRTN, PRSP, BV, NIO, EB, REZI, SWI, TWST, CMBM, ADPT, PCPL, VTOL, ACCD, LMND, GSAH.U, TIG, VITL, RXT, PLTR, CMPS, CRSR, BSY, ANGL, ARKG, BIL, BSV, IGSB, EWW, FDN, FHLC, FNDE, HYG, HYLB, IBB, ITOT, IWD, IYH, LQD, MBB, PCY, PGX, SDOG, SRVR, TLT, VFH, XLC, XLV, XLY, XME,

CAT, VTI, HAS, BAC, MA, V, PEP, IUSG, AMT, MET, GVI, IEFA, USHY, IQLT, BAX, T, VCIT, DEM, HDV, VYMI, QCOM, AMZN, DIS, EEM, VEA, BRK.B, CMCSA, FDX, ILMN, RTX, VFC, DAL, BABA, DLS, IWM, SCHX, SCZ, VCSH, ADBE, AMD, DTE, HON, RDS.B, IJS, REGL, ACN, AMGN, BDX, CR, LLY, FISV, LHX, LOW, MCD, MU, NVDA, NSC, PII, LIN, DORM, SAFM, SCL, SYY, THO, TM, TRNS, UNH, GM, MUSA, NGVT, FTDR, CARR, DSI, FLOT, FNDF, FNDX, GSY, IEMG, SCHA, SUSA, USMV, VOO, PLD, ABT, ATVI, AFL, APD, ACGL, ARCC, ARWR, AVY, TFC, BANR, GOLD, BLK, BXP, BSX, CAMT, CCL, CASY, CNP, CSCO, CLH, CCEP, CCOI, CL, COP, CUZ, CCI, DOV, DD, EWBC, ETN, EA, EMR, ENS, EQR, ESS, RE, NEE, FITB, FR, GIS, ROCK, GOOGL, THG, HIG, HXL, HD, HUM, HBAN, ITW, ICE, SJM, KEY, LGND, MMSI, NCR, NFLX, ES, NOC, NVAX, NUVA, ON, ASGN, OSK, PCG, PNC, PAYX, PDCE, PBH, PHM, RELX, RBC, REG, RNR, RGEN, RHI, RCL, SAP, SSB, SLM, SLB, SPG, SNN, LUV, SBUX, STT, STLD, SYNA, TXT, UTL, UHS, UVSP, VLO, VRTX, WPC, GWW, WBA, EBAY, AIMC, CENTA, SMCI, ULTA, RGA, FAF, BWXT, HII, MOS, ZNGA, YELP, RXN, SPLK, ABBV, CONE, SAIC, ESNT, STAY, VRNS, CGC, AGRX, PE, TMX, CDK, SYNH, AXTA, BKI, SPNE, PYPL, PFGC, WSC, USFD, HWM, CHX, TENB, VRT, ACA, MRNA, DOW, UBER, CLVT, CRWD, REAL, AGG, EFA, FAN, IVW, MJ, NYF, SCHB, SCHE, SHM, SMDV, TIP, VGT, VNQI, XLB, XLE, XLI, XLP, Reduced Positions: INTC, AAPL, MSFT, JBGS, VO, PINS, IVV, VGSH, FB, MO, IJR, VEU, XOM, VIAC, GD, IDV, VST, DOL, GOOG, VUG, ADP, CVX, ED, EOG, JPM, LMT, SPY, MCO, MS, CVS, TRN, JRSH, CTVA, BND, FXG, VTV, SCHW, CHKP, KO, MRK, OKE, PG, O, TSN, VZ, PM, BNDX, IWO, IWP, VYM, AGCO, BCO, GLW, DAR, DY, ECL, EPD, EXPE, INTU, MDLZ, PPG, TKR, WFC, GDX, OEF, SCHD, VB, VNQ, MMM, ASML, EPAC, AEIS, ALXN, AEE, ABC, AME, ANGO, ADSK, BP, BDC, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BG, LUMN, CI, C, DXC, CUTR, DRI, DLTR, EIX, ETR, EXR, FMC, FLEX, ORAN, GE, ITGR, HAE, HAL, HUBB, IBM, TT, IART, IRM, JCOM, KLAC, KSU, KMT, LH, LRCX, LVS, LNC, LAD, MTB, MLM, MDT, MHK, NVS, OXY, ODFL, PHG, PXD, PRGS, PGR, MODV, PWR, SCI, SWK, TMO, USB, URBN, MTN, WCN, WAL, WDC, WLTW, WWE, KOP, WNS, LDOS, OC, GLUU, TMUS, VFF, AVGO, DG, MXL, TSLA, NXPI, FRC, MPC, HZNP, ZTS, ICLR, IBTX, IQV, AMH, MC, CTLT, NOMD, BOOT, QRVO, SEDG, SHOP, TDOC, ARD, AYX, CVNA, IR, ATUS, SAIL, ZM, AVTR, CHNG, OTIS, FGD, FXO, IWV, QLD, QQQ, SCHF, SCHH, SDY, VIG, VMBS, VWO, VXX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,759 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,046 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.5% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 192,563 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 136,844 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 108,790 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.98%

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $84.28, with an estimated average price of $75.96. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $280.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $119.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 5628.59%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $195.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 47,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 108,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 57741.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $88.99. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 352,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 9166.07%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $336.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 428.82%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $35.89.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.4.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.32.