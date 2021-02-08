>
Howe & Rusling Inc Buys Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hasbro Inc, Sells Intel Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: CAT +1.6% VTI +0.48% HAS -3.6% BAC +1.53% MA -0.85% V -1.19% NEM +2.54% SCHP +0.11% FNX +1.26% BIDU +2.77% XPO +1.64% JBLU +5% SP +2.13%

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Howe & Rusling Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hasbro Inc, Bank of America Corp, Mastercard Inc, sells Intel Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Pinterest Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howe & Rusling Inc. As of 2020Q4, Howe & Rusling Inc owns 895 stocks with a total value of $653 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWE & RUSLING INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,759 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 133,046 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.5%
  3. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 192,563 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 136,844 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 108,790 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.98%
New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $67.28 and $84.28, with an estimated average price of $75.96. The stock is now traded at around $91.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $280.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $119.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Howe & Rusling Inc initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 5628.59%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $195.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 47,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 108,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 57741.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $88.99. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 66.27%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 352,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 9166.07%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $336.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Howe & Rusling Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 428.82%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 19,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $35.89.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $49.51 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.4.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Sold Out: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Howe & Rusling Inc sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $14.59 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.32.



