Newport Asia LLC Buys iQIYI Inc, Sells Huazhu Group

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Newport Asia LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iQIYI Inc, sells Huazhu Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newport Asia LLC. As of 2020Q4, Newport Asia LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 1,600,800 shares, 45.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 2,314,500 shares, 37.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 86,200 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 886,745 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.49% Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Newport Asia LLC added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 97.49%. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 886,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newport Asia LLC sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66.