Blue Square Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Ca

Investment company Blue Square Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Unilever PLC, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Carvana Co, Intel Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Blue Square Asset Management, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJR, UL, WBK, MRVL, GOOG,
- Added Positions: SCHF, IEMG, USMV, VOO, BABA, BIIB, VIPS, SCHM, KEP, GOLD, GLD, BIDU, BA, CARR, YUMC, RACE, ABB, TD, AZN, TSN, PHG, SNE, STM, HDB, CNI, BAM, TSM, SHOP, VTEB, SNY, IAGG, TIP, SCHZ, RTX, BLV, PYPL, V,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, BIL, CVNA, AAPL, TSLA, MSFT, AMZN, ISRG, MA, BLK, AMGN, NKE, PEP, DIS, ABBV, NFLX, FB, JPM, JNJ, MCD, EMR, PG, NDAQ, AWK, PFE, EA, GOOGL, PPL, T, NEE, GS, UNH,
- Sold Out: INTC, UN, SAP,
For the details of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+square+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blue Square Asset Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,190 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 184,581 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 319,628 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.48%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 55,328 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 114,929 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07%
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.008600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 47,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.02 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.142000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 39,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2079.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.205900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 319,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 114,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 58,547 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 102.78%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $262.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 44.77%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $269.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 86.45%. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Blue Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.
