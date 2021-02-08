>
Mitchell Capital Management Co Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Rexnord Corp, Stepan Co, Sells Progressive Corp, Merck Inc, McDonald's Corp

February 08, 2021 | About: MA -0.85% MS +0.92% GS +2.14% WM +0.36% AKAM +1.97% BLK -0.56% ULTA +3.79% RXN -1.3% SCL +2.99% ETSY -1.05% TXN +2.75% CVX +2.85% PGR -0.99%

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Mitchell Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Ulta Beauty Inc, Rexnord Corp, Stepan Co, Mastercard Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells Progressive Corp, Merck Inc, McDonald's Corp, CME Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Capital Management Co. As of 2020Q4, Mitchell Capital Management Co owns 143 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,161 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,250 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,497 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,898 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 18,143 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $313.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.16 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 64,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stepan Co (SCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Stepan Co. The purchase prices were between $108.16 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $117.89. The stock is now traded at around $123.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $229.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $91.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 67.31%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $336.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 121.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 119.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.758900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 103.76%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $114.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 111.95%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57. The stock is now traded at around $116.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 40.91%. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $723.910700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.62.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.



