FundX Investment Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, Sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade C

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company FundX Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FundX Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, FundX Investment Group, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XHB, EWY, ITOT,

XHB, EWY, ITOT, Added Positions: VUG, CWB, IYW, SUSA, IGV, SMH, VGT, IWF, AOM, XBI,

VUG, CWB, IYW, SUSA, IGV, SMH, VGT, IWF, AOM, XBI, Reduced Positions: BIV, LQD, IWY, MGK, USIG, BND, MTUM, QQQ, JNK, XLK, JKE, IAU, ONEQ, IXJ, SHY,

BIV, LQD, IWY, MGK, USIG, BND, MTUM, QQQ, JNK, XLK, JKE, IAU, ONEQ, IXJ, SHY, Sold Out: AGG, GLD, AAPL, IEF, XLP,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 185,029 shares, 20.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.37% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 176,713 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 79,740 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 175,493 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.07% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 142,532 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $64.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 11,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $90.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 185,029 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1515.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 56,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $377.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.841600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.