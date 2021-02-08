>
Articles 

Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Conagra Brands Inc, Anthem Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lam Research Corp, Chubb

February 08, 2021 | About: MRK -1.2% CAG +0.12% ANTM -1.35% TMO +0.51% LRCX +3.54% VZ -0.79% ADI +2.35%

Investment company Sound Shore Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Conagra Brands Inc, Anthem Inc, Merck Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lam Research Corp, Chubb, Applied Materials Inc, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Shore Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Sound Shore Management Inc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound Shore Management Inc
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,770,978 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
  2. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 1,356,851 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.25%
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 1,901,407 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,947,719 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,014,785 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.24%
New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,049,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $288.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 221,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,348,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Shore Management Inc .

