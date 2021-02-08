Nissay Asset Management Corp Buys American Express Co, Autodesk Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, American Water Works Co Inc

Investment company Nissay Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, Autodesk Inc, Tesla Inc, Marriott International Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Honeywell International Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, IDEX Corp, Assurant Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nissay Asset Management Corp . As of 2020Q4, Nissay Asset Management Corp owns 726 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INDA, ENPH, ETSY, SGT, NVCR, ZEN, 50AA, MPWR, CVNA, CDAY, SEDG, HUBS, HZNP, SNOW, DECK, NET, RUN, TXG, ZG, RPRX, PPD, PDD, EV, CHWY, ELY, AIV, AIV, NIO, QAT, FCPT, BIDU, AIV, AIV,
- Added Positions: AXP, ADSK, AAPL, TSLA, MAR, ZTS, XYL, NVDA, MDLZ, MRVL, BAC, ADBE, AMZN, BDX, RCL, JPM, GNRC, MSFT, PG, BFAM, SPGI, TMUS, AMP, GOOG, AMAT, FB, TDOC, ABBV, BLL, DOCU, NWL, NOW, CSGP, DKNG, FMC, UNH, ACN, AME, JBHT, POOL, RMD, SCHW, YETI, ZM, MMM, ARCC, BR, EBAY, FAST, MCHI, MS, PNR, PEP, QCOM, AOS, UPS, VFC, VRSK, VTRS, WMT, WM, CBRE, CVX, CSCO, CTXS, DHR, DDOG, DE, FDX, JKHY, ICE, IAU, EWY, EWT, KSA, KDP, KMB, KHC, LOW, MELI, PCG, PINS, RTX, TWLO, UAA, ZS, AAP, A, MO, AEE, APO, ATO, AZO, AVLR, AVTR, BBY, BIO, BKI, BWA, BRO, COG, CG, CTLT, CBOE, CNP, CF, LNG, CMG, CTAS, CMS, CGNX, CXO, ED, COUP, CRWD, CYBR, DHI, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DBX, DT, ESRT, EOG, EPAM, EVRG, EXAS, FIS, FE, FTNT, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FCX, AJG, GD, GPN, GDDY, GWRE, HES, HOLX, HII, IAC, IDXX, IFF, INTU, IONS, IPGP, EWM, THD, EIDO, UAE, JBGS, JD, JNPR, KSU, K, KMI, KNX, LDOS, LII, LBRDK, LBTYA, LSXMK, LULU, LUMN, MAS, MTCH, MKC, MLCO, MCHP, MRNA, MDB, MNST, NBIX, NEE, NI, NRG, NXPI, OXY, OGE, OKTA, OKE, PKI, PRGO, PSX, PPG, PPL, PGR, REGN, RNR, ROK, SRPT, SJM, SNAP, SPLK, SSNC, SWK, STE, SIVB, SNPS, TGT, TEVA, TTD, TIF, TSCO, TW, TYL, UGI, VLO, VAR, VEEV, VRSN, VST, VMW, W, WST, WIX, Z,
- Reduced Positions: HON, APD, AWK, IEX, TMO, AIZ, KO, CMCSA, HD, JNJ, TT, INFO, QUAL, LIN, INCY, NKE, AMT, SBAC, MTD, SQ, ATVI, ALLY, COLM, MRK, TTWO, APH, AON, ECL, HEI, BAX, DIS, MXIM, ORCL, TXN, BABA, AVGO, CHRW, CHD, CME, EA, MA, PYPL, TRU, VRT, AMGN, T, BMRN, RACE, FL, LLY, MSGS, PTON, PLD, SHW, TJX, V, WELL, XLNX, ALGN, BIIB, BMY, CERN, CI, DLR, EQIX, FRT, GIS, GM, GILD, IBM, LYB, MSGE, MDT, MU, NNN, PFE, PM, PLNT, PSA, ROL, ROST, VRTX, WWE, ABMD, AES, AGNC, ADC, AKAM, ARE, Y, ALLE, ALNY, ATUS, ACC, AFG, AMH, AIG, COLD, ABC, NLY, APLE, ARMK, ACGL, ADM, ANET, ARW, ATH, ALV, ADP, AVB, AVY, AXTA, BKR, WRB, BKNG, BAH, BXP, BDN, BRX, BF.B, BG, CABO, CPT, COF, CAH, CCL, CARR, CE, CNC, CINF, CFG, CCEP, CLNY, CAG, COR, GLW, OFC, CTVA, CUZ, CCI, CUBE, CONE, DRI, DVA, DAL, XRAY, DRH, DFS, DEI, DOV, DRE, EGP, EMN, EW, ELAN, EMR, EPR, EQH, ELS, EQR, ESS, RE, ES, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FDS, FICO, FNF, FITB, FR, F, GLPI, GRMN, IT, GL, GWW, HAL, HIG, HR, HTA, PEAK, HEI.A, HSY, HIW, HST, HWM, HPQ, HPP, HUM, HBAN, ITW, IR, IIPR, PODD, IP, IVZ, INVH, IRM, J, JAZZ, KEY, KEYS, KRC, KIM, KKR, KR, LRCX, LW, LVS, EL, LEA, LEN, LXP, LBRDA, LBTYK, LSXMA, LSI, LNC, LYV, LKQ, L, MTB, MAC, MPC, MKTX, MLM, MCK, MPW, MET, MGM, MAA, MHK, MCO, MOS, MSCI, NHI, NTAP, NEM, NWSA, NLOK, NVR, OHI, OMC, ON, OC, PCAR, PKG, PGRE, PAYX, PAYC, PEB, DOC, PDM, TROW, PRU, PTC, PHM, QRVO, QTS, RJF, O, REG, RF, RGA, ROIC, RPAI, REXR, RLJ, RHI, RYAAY, SBRA, STX, SEE, ST, SVC, SITC, SWKS, SLG, SNA, SO, LUV, SRC, STAG, STLD, STOR, INN, SHO, SYF, TDY, TFX, TER, TRNO, TXT, TDG, TRV, TRMB, UDR, ULTA, URI, UHS, MTN, VTR, VIAC, VNO, VOYA, VMC, WAB, WEC, WRI, WU, WRK, WY, WHR, WPC, XEL, XPO,
- Sold Out: EPI, SGEN, DKS, VER, BGNE, HDS, WWW, AMTD, SBNY, VNT, CDK, FANG, NLSN, AER, ZION, SFL, RL, PBCT, NOV, JLL, FLIR, EWBC, INGR, CMA, AIV, SKT, RPT, MFC, SNR, UE,
These are the top 5 holdings of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,177,416 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,225,950 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,953 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,377 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 627,069 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.38%
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 141,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $196.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $136.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68. The stock is now traded at around $229.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $318.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.09 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $94.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 445.81%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $305.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 123,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in American Express Co by 388.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 323,109 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $865.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 103,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 421.05%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $128.395700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 143,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 36.40%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $159.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 330,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 79.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.43 and $101.79, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 314,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26.Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $50.9 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $56.94.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.Sold Out: Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $29.16.
