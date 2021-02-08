Capital Financial Planning, LLC Buys SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Plug Power Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Capital Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Plug Power Inc, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Financial Planning, LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLUG, IHI, BNDX, BND, IWF, FB, AGZ, LTPZ, PYPL, SPTL, VXF, XLC, SSO, XLI, HSY, CWB, AIA, KRE, VV,

PLUG, IHI, BNDX, BND, IWF, FB, AGZ, LTPZ, PYPL, SPTL, VXF, XLC, SSO, XLI, HSY, CWB, AIA, KRE, VV, Added Positions: XLK, XLV, VUG, XT, CORP, VTV, AAPL, DGRO, XLY, IWP, VOO, IEF, VTI, AMZN, HYG, IEMG, FIXD, EMB, VEU, IJR, IXN, TLH, IEFA, MSFT, GOOG, PFE, KO, GE, BSV, SOXX, BRK.B, V, EEM, MA, MTUM, JNK, HYS,

XLK, XLV, VUG, XT, CORP, VTV, AAPL, DGRO, XLY, IWP, VOO, IEF, VTI, AMZN, HYG, IEMG, FIXD, EMB, VEU, IJR, IXN, TLH, IEFA, MSFT, GOOG, PFE, KO, GE, BSV, SOXX, BRK.B, V, EEM, MA, MTUM, JNK, HYS, Reduced Positions: HDV, XLF, LMBS, LQD, VB, SPY, USIG, MGK, T, VO, XLP, MGV, EFA, MBB, PG, VOT, VBR, JNJ, FTSL, ADP, VBK, SHY, MUB, UNH, VZ, TLT, JPM, HD, VOE, IVV, ADBE, PEP,

HDV, XLF, LMBS, LQD, VB, SPY, USIG, MGK, T, VO, XLP, MGV, EFA, MBB, PG, VOT, VBR, JNJ, FTSL, ADP, VBK, SHY, MUB, UNH, VZ, TLT, JPM, HD, VOE, IVV, ADBE, PEP, Sold Out: DVY, VCSH, IGIB, FLRN, INTC, BIL, BKF, SPDW, AMGN, FLOT, NYF, PM,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 112,559 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 197,277 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 60,582 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 204,919 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,948 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.68%

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 51,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $341.892600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.999000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.771000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $265.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 44.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 51,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 244.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.8 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $357.548200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.46%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $117.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI BRIC ETF. The sale prices were between $46.04 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.74.