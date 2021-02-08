>
Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Health Care ETF

February 08, 2021 | About: IYW +0.37% IYC +0.52% IWV +0.54% ACWX +0.47% QAI +0.05% SGOL +1.06% RODM +0.56% VOX +0.14% MOAT +0.47% VWOB -0.01% IYM +0.74% G +1.73%

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Quantitative Advantage LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Invesco DB Gold Fund, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Advantage LLC. As of 2020Q4, Quantitative Advantage LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantitative Advantage LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+advantage+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantitative Advantage LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) - 279,522 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 265,489 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 320,866 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 353.23%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,670 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72%
  5. BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 94,439 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.94%
New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.958700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 207,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 26,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 26,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 353.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 320,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 301.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 221,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $235.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 94,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 131,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 323,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 138,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Quantitative Advantage LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Gold Fund (DGL)

Quantitative Advantage LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Gold Fund. The sale prices were between $51.82 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $54.83.



