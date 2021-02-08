Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Health Care ETF

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Quantitative Advantage LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Invesco DB Gold Fund, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Advantage LLC. As of 2020Q4, Quantitative Advantage LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $414 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, VOX, MOAT, VWOB, IYM,

RODM, VOX, MOAT, VWOB, IYM, Added Positions: IYW, IYC, IWV, ACWX, QAI, VTI, BND, GSIE, SGOL, IVV, RSP, GSLC, CWI, SPDW, MGC, VGT, VV, VEU, DNL, XLF,

IYW, IYC, IWV, ACWX, QAI, VTI, BND, GSIE, SGOL, IVV, RSP, GSLC, CWI, SPDW, MGC, VGT, VV, VEU, DNL, XLF, Reduced Positions: VHT, QUAL, SIZE, SPAB, XLV, IYG, XLI, BOND, VFH, PDBC, VMBS, VGIT, PGX, FXF, FXY, SPTM, FPE, IEI, MBB, AGG,

VHT, QUAL, SIZE, SPAB, XLV, IYG, XLI, BOND, VFH, PDBC, VMBS, VGIT, PGX, FXF, FXY, SPTM, FPE, IEI, MBB, AGG, Sold Out: GBIL, GLD, DGL,

For the details of Quantitative Advantage LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+advantage+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) - 279,522 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 265,489 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 320,866 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 353.23% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 130,670 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 94,439 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.94%

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.958700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 207,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88. The stock is now traded at around $129.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 26,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 26,128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 353.23%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 320,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 301.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 221,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $235.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 94,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 83.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 131,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $30.85 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 323,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 138,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Advantage LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Quantitative Advantage LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.

Quantitative Advantage LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Gold Fund. The sale prices were between $51.82 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $54.83.