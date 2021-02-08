Seidman Lawrence B Buys Flushing Financial Corp, Sells Valley National Bancorp, Northeast Bank

Parsippany, NJ, based Investment company Seidman Lawrence B (Current Portfolio) buys Flushing Financial Corp, sells Valley National Bancorp, Northeast Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seidman Lawrence B. As of 2020Q4, Seidman Lawrence B owns 25 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FFIC,

FFIC, Reduced Positions: PBIP, CLBK, KRNY, BANC, NBN, RMBI, HVBC, HONE, MLVF, STL, PBFS, PGC, MSVB, CNOB, PVBC, ISBC, WSBF, SLCT, FUNC, EVBN, CBMB, CIVB,

PBIP, CLBK, KRNY, BANC, NBN, RMBI, HVBC, HONE, MLVF, STL, PBFS, PGC, MSVB, CNOB, PVBC, ISBC, WSBF, SLCT, FUNC, EVBN, CBMB, CIVB, Sold Out: VLY,

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) - 700,773 shares, 17.18% of the total portfolio. Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) - 675,298 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) - 679,666 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.03% Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) - 381,850 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41% Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY) - 551,646 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62%

Seidman Lawrence B initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 61,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seidman Lawrence B sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.73.