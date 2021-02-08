Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc

Investment company Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells General Mills Inc, Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,439 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,889 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,937 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 47,337 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,913 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $158.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.089900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,706 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $36.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $214.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.93, with an estimated average price of $43.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.54%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $133.529200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 420.31%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Precision BioSciences Inc by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $5.98 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 342,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 239.45%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.186000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 115.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $30.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $22.59, with an estimated average price of $21.24.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.59.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $510.68 and $643.45, with an estimated average price of $570.27.