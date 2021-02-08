Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Investment company Versant Capital Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Entergy Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Capital Management, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Versant Capital Management, Inc owns 1572 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSBD, QQQ, EMQQ, FNDE, URA, AGO, BTI, MTCH, GLN, CFFN, REM, HEI.A, LPI, PARR, 50AA, MGNI, LPG, SGT, PRPL, FLOW, TRHC, SBT, RCUS, BRP, VTOL, IAC, AIV, AIV, EEFT, ALKS, ALV, OPCH, CATY, CPK, LIVN, DRE, OVV, EFSC, ELS, ESS, WXC1, AJRD, IPAR, ITRI, MAC, AVNT, RAVN, SCS, GEO, HRTX, DEI,

IXC, GUNR, SPY, ETR, DIA, VWOB, GREK, GPRO, TSLA, GNR, BP, MO, ENDP, RNST, SPTL, BA, BDN, LUMN, CNX, DRQ, EGBN, FSP, HP, INDB, MDT, MDP, MUR, NBR, STBA, BFS, SCHL, SJI, STRA, SKT, KALU, SBH, KMI, CPRI, FANG, ALEX, FWONA, DEA, AGR, MSGE, IJK, IJT, IVW, EGHT, AMN, AFL, AIN, ADS, AMT, MTOR, ABG, BOKF, BANR, B, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BHLB, BKH, BSX, BRC, BCO, CF, CDNS, PRDO, CCL, SCHW, CME, PLCE, CBB, CCOI, CNMD, COP, SITC, EOG, WIRE, EPD, PLUS, EQR, EXC, FOE, FBP, FFBC, FHN, FMBI, FISV, FDP, GD, HWC, HAFC, HSC, HAS, HFC, HBAN, AEGN, IPG, INTU, JCI, KSS, LKQ, LZB, MFA, MNRO, NYMT, NWL, NI, NWBI, OXY, OMC, OKE, OSUR, PNC, PSB, PDCE, LIN, PRA, RES, ROG, ROP, SPXC, SWM, SIG, SFNC, SBGI, SIRI, SKY, SON, SM, SYK, SNV, TCF, TDS, TNC, TCBI, TSN, UAL, USB, UNF, UIS, UDR, UFCS, UVV, UHT, UBA, VRSN, VRNT, WAFD, ANTM, WMB, STAR, L, POR, VG, EIG, LL, CATM, IRDM, KDP, DISCK, JBT, IVR, FN, ENV, WSR, NLSN, BKU, HII, COOP, PSX, BERY, PLAY, ZTS, NRZ, AR, SC, KN, DNOW, LNTH, LBRDK, XHR, RUN, FHB, PUMP, APPN, MGY, BKR, PQG, RVI, LTHM, FOXA, FOX, ZM, MNRL, IDU, IEFA, IEMG, SCHZ, SHM, TFI, VGSH, Reduced Positions: VTI, HD, AAPL, MSFT, PCY, FIS, NEE, GDX, LMT, LLY, WM, ABT, SPGI, TGT, PG, ABBV, THC, IAU, KO, JNJ, PEP, BCOV, XOM, IBM, LOW, VZ, SCHF, INTC, K, ALLY, DXJ, SCHE, VOO, EMR, GLDM, VT, VV, AMZN, MCD, CIT, GM, VBR, VIG, VTEB, CI, DUK, EXPE, HON, LNC, CLI, NEOG, UNP, FB, AKR, COG, CRS, CSCO, COST, DD, HOG, IFF, NBTB, HOPE, PTEN, MODV, DHC, UPS, WRE, YUM, ZBH, PERI, PM, OPI, RPAI, GCI, CC, HPE, LW, DOW, CTVA, IWM, SCHB, SCHC, VPL, VTV, MMM, AOS, AIR, ACAD, CB, AMSF, T, ACN, EPAC, A, AKAM, ALG, MATX, MDRX, AXP, AIG, AVD, AMP, ANGO, ASB, ASTE, AVA, AXS, OZK, BIG, BMRN, BLKB, AX, CAL, CVBF, CALM, CVGW, CPB, BXMT, CATO, CNP, CVX, C, CTXS, CHCO, CLF, CCEP, CMCSA, FIX, CBSH, CBU, CAG, CNSL, CLB, CORE, GLW, CXW, CVA, CRY, CYTK, DLX, DRH, DPZ, EBIX, EIX, EA, ENB, ECPG, NPO, EPR, EXPO, FNB, FARO, FRT, M, FCFS, GCO, ROCK, GPN, GPI, GES, HMSY, THG, HTLD, HSY, HPQ, HIBB, HRC, HRL, HURN, IDA, BCOR, IVC, SJM, JNPR, KBH, KMB, KRG, MDLZ, LNDC, LCI, LEN, LXP, LAD, LMNX, HZO, MRTN, MTRX, MATW, MRCY, VIVO, MMSI, MEI, MET, MSTR, MOV, MYGN, NDAQ, NFG, NPK, NTGR, NEM, NOK, NTRS, NWN, OGE, OII, ONB, OMCL, ORCL, OMI, PRGO, PETS, PFE, PNFP, PBI, PRAA, POWL, PFS, KWR, RRC, RGP, ROK, ROST, RY, RGLD, ONTO, SAFT, SANM, SRE, SHEN, SKYW, SAH, SPTN, SWK, STC, SRDX, TTEK, TRI, TRN, TRST, TUP, UGI, SPOK, UCBI, UTL, VGR, GRA, WNC, WDR, WBA, DIS, WAT, WTS, WFC, WABC, EVRG, WETF, WWW, INT, XEL, IRBT, AAWW, GTLS, SPR, CENTA, CNK, ULTA, ENSG, CIM, SATS, CLW, FF, SEM, KRA, MSGN, MXL, CBOE, GDOT, AAT, SAVE, MPC, CHEF, ZNGA, POST, SUPN, BLMN, TPH, TPRE, XNCR, PAHC, VBTX, GWB, CHRS, VSTO, SEDG, GNL, PLNT, MSGS, SYBX, ACIA, TCMD, EVBG, ASIX, DFIN, YUMC, VREX, JBGS, CEIX, PRSP, GTXMQ, REZI, CVET, ARNC, BND, FNDF, PXF, PXH, SLYV, SMB,

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 195,843 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 111,138 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 393,823 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 63,166 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 46,428 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3%

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $17.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 90,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $332.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $35.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.56 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 232,133 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 2976.71%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $388.881900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 4881.33%. The purchase prices were between $95.35 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $105.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 2849.06%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $312.793200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in GoPro Inc by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in BP PLC by 157.56%. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $22.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.