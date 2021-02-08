Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, CVS Health Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Cardinal Health Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c.. As of 2020Q4, Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. owns 148 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMQQ, CI, CHE, URI, EXPE, FMHI, VBK, HSY, HUM, MS, SYK, GWRE, YUMC, CARR,

EMQQ, CI, CHE, URI, EXPE, FMHI, VBK, HSY, HUM, MS, SYK, GWRE, YUMC, CARR, Added Positions: LMBS, GOOG, FMB, CVS, BSJL, CAH, MSFT, DISCA, GSK, MMM, TT, BSCL, IT, T, VIG, GOOGL, INFO, LMT, DFEB, EMLP, DOCU, KMI, QCOM, NEAR, VNQ, ABBV, WMT, VZ, MCK, ACN, DHR, EMR, PG, PEP, AMJ, CPRT, VCIT, RDY, FIXD, EA, LLY, GE, PNC, KMB, MNR, LDOS, MUI, EBAY, NTRS, TSM, ROK, NSC, CHW, BDJ, D, O,

LMBS, GOOG, FMB, CVS, BSJL, CAH, MSFT, DISCA, GSK, MMM, TT, BSCL, IT, T, VIG, GOOGL, INFO, LMT, DFEB, EMLP, DOCU, KMI, QCOM, NEAR, VNQ, ABBV, WMT, VZ, MCK, ACN, DHR, EMR, PG, PEP, AMJ, CPRT, VCIT, RDY, FIXD, EA, LLY, GE, PNC, KMB, MNR, LDOS, MUI, EBAY, NTRS, TSM, ROK, NSC, CHW, BDJ, D, O, Reduced Positions: ARKK, QQQ, JPM, WBA, GILD, FEM, SCU, BLK, FEP, FTSM, LHX, JNJ, QUAL, MAR, NKE, BSCM, RDVY, AVA, VBR, MMC, CCMP, FIS, SPG, TSLA, RP, NMRK, SO, TGT, MDLZ, FLEX, XOM, CMI, CVX, IGR, TDIV, ZBH,

ARKK, QQQ, JPM, WBA, GILD, FEM, SCU, BLK, FEP, FTSM, LHX, JNJ, QUAL, MAR, NKE, BSCM, RDVY, AVA, VBR, MMC, CCMP, FIS, SPG, TSLA, RP, NMRK, SO, TGT, MDLZ, FLEX, XOM, CMI, CVX, IGR, TDIV, ZBH, Sold Out: IVV, AAPL, ACWV, VWO, IWM, USMV, XLF, XLK, FTCS, SPY, FVD, IJH, VEA, FTC, EFAV, RSG, HD, ESGU, LQD, BSCK, FDN, RSP, EMB, IJR, QQEW, VHT, PYPL, VXF, IEFA, FTA, UVV, ESGE, ABT, EFG, VTI, CSCO, HON, IYZ, XLV, PSX, BMY, CME, MO, INTC, IJS, MRK, DGRO, FBT, COST, LBRDK, FPE, FXD, FXL, VB, MCD, DD, CRM, FXH, UNH, PM, C, RTX, AHCO, VEU, CMCSA, FISV, PRU, SBUX, BIL, IEMG, RIO, TLT, VFH, ORCL, PFE, RPG, TXN, ZTS, VOOG, CAT, GLW, IFF, MKSI, SYY, XLC, BUD, FPX, IVW, ADP, BAM, CHDN, LOW, MDT, VLO, GDV, IYW, PPH, TIP, CB, ARCC, BLL, BAX, NDAQ, TJX, LBRDA, AGG, DIA, EFA, IEF, IEI, MOAT, QTEC, BA, DUK, ECL, GS, UNP, PLAN, EEMV, HYG, VUG, IBM, BKNG, BTO, AVGO, GLIBA, LSXMA, DVY, GLD, IBB, PFF, AMAT, ATO, BHP, BP, CCI, DTE, EMN, EW, PEG, TXRH, LYB, DELL, PSN, EEM, IVE, SH, SHY, VCSH, VGSH, XLI, ABC, BDX, ETN, GRMN, LUV, BIP, NOW, LSXMK, AFIN, CIBR, DEM, FAD, FDD, IOO, IWP, IWR, MUB, SCHW, FE, LFUS, SHW, TSCO, WTFC, MA, APO, MRC, BIT, BABA, DOW, ITA, IWD, IYR, PTNQ, VT, PML, BGB, PID, AOD, BCX,

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,036 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,350 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,324 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 104,791 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.16% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 229,843 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.61%

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $203.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.46 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $491.5. The stock is now traded at around $511.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $211.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $53.81, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.923000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $296.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 826 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 91.61%. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.523300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 229,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 146.66%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 29,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.357600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 28,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $22.93 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 140,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 100.73%. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $30.09, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 44,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $88.72 and $96.91, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.