Family Legacy, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Prologis Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Citigroup Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Family Legacy, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Prologis Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Paychex Inc, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Citigroup Inc, AT&T Inc, Realty Income Corp, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Legacy, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Family Legacy, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, EA, PAYX, GM, UCBI, VLO, DOW,

SCHW, EA, PAYX, GM, UCBI, VLO, DOW, Added Positions: ITA, PLD, ATVI, AMZN, BSV, DG, MA, PYPL, V, ANTM, COST, EFAV, AWK, BIV, BABA, KO, ABBV, XLB, VO, BAC, DES, CVS, NSC, DAL, TDG, MCD, WM, CAG, FDX,

ITA, PLD, ATVI, AMZN, BSV, DG, MA, PYPL, V, ANTM, COST, EFAV, AWK, BIV, BABA, KO, ABBV, XLB, VO, BAC, DES, CVS, NSC, DAL, TDG, MCD, WM, CAG, FDX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, SO, WY, T, O, NHI, HD, LUV, PSX, MSFT, RHI, INTC, CSCO, DE, ORCL, UPS, AMAT, TD, USMV, LW, LMBS, CB, UNP, PFE, GOOGL, GD, NVS, CMCSA, TFC,

AAPL, SO, WY, T, O, NHI, HD, LUV, PSX, MSFT, RHI, INTC, CSCO, DE, ORCL, UPS, AMAT, TD, USMV, LW, LMBS, CB, UNP, PFE, GOOGL, GD, NVS, CMCSA, TFC, Sold Out: C,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,653 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,565 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FDT) - 246,983 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,176 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,738 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.375400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $56.169800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $28.76, with an estimated average price of $23.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,639 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.09%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 52.42%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.348900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $198.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,664 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.