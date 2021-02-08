Naples Global Advisors, Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Unilever NV, United Breweries Co Inc

Naples, FL, based Investment company Naples Global Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, NortonLifeLock Inc, KLA Corp, sells Tesla Inc, Unilever NV, United Breweries Co Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Naples Global Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Naples Global Advisors, Llc owns 345 stocks with a total value of $581 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 178,245 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 121,055 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,672 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 78,389 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 105,394 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $20.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $299.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $75.83 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $60.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.264200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 48,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 57,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 46,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.205900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in United Breweries Co Inc. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.6.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.