Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Unilever PLC, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Unilever PLC, Albemarle Corp, ConocoPhillips, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 200 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VB, UL, ALB, COP, PSX, CARR, GWW, DOW, OTIS,

VB, UL, ALB, COP, PSX, CARR, GWW, DOW, OTIS, Added Positions: VTV, VUG, VO, IWP, TDOC, COST, MSFT, AMD, TSLA, V, VV, SPY, ABBV, LIN, NFLX, CLX, CVX, DOCU, BA, ABT, MMM, ET, DELL,

VTV, VUG, VO, IWP, TDOC, COST, MSFT, AMD, TSLA, V, VV, SPY, ABBV, LIN, NFLX, CLX, CVX, DOCU, BA, ABT, MMM, ET, DELL, Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA, T, RF, SHW, AMAT, PYPL, XOM, UNP, MMP, CCI, PG, FSLY, AMZN, BRK.B, ECL, CWT, TRV, CB, VMC, URI, JNJ, WFC, NKE, WMT, VNQ, CAT, HON, KLAC, FB, GOOG, ANTM, GD, SLB, QCOM, PEP, MS, MSEX, APD, ATO, ADP, CPSI, FMC, BR, TXN, AMT, NVDA, 0J2E, VLO, HPE, GE,

VWO, VEA, T, RF, SHW, AMAT, PYPL, XOM, UNP, MMP, CCI, PG, FSLY, AMZN, BRK.B, ECL, CWT, TRV, CB, VMC, URI, JNJ, WFC, NKE, WMT, VNQ, CAT, HON, KLAC, FB, GOOG, ANTM, GD, SLB, QCOM, PEP, MS, MSEX, APD, ATO, ADP, CPSI, FMC, BR, TXN, AMT, NVDA, 0J2E, VLO, HPE, GE, Sold Out: IWM, IJK, IJJ, DVY, UN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,984 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,695 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 23,369 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,226 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,235 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $214.647000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.23. The stock is now traded at around $163.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.384400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.456200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $292.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $91.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.