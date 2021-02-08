Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 20

Investment company Orgel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Avient Corp, sells BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Avient Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PULS, AVNT, ITW,
- Added Positions: SCHD, VOT, IVV, SCHX, AGG, IEMG, VCSH, SCHE, VIOO, IEFA, SCHA, SCHF, AMZN, IWF, UNH, VOO, SUSB, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, FB, GLD, VIG, JNJ, EXAS, IJR,
- Sold Out: SUB, VGSH, IWM, PY9, MCD, VZ, XEL,
For the details of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orgel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC
- CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,674,925 shares, 38.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.09%
- BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 646,809 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 1,116,158 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 315,177 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,502 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.70%
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.28%. The holding were 1,116,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $41.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $203.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.17%. The holding were 2,674,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 47,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.771000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.Sold Out: Avient Corp (PY9)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
