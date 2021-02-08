Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Abbott Laboratories, Merck Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VMBS, QUAL, PEY, IWM, PJP, PPA,
- Added Positions: VGSH, SHY, SPY, QQQ, SH, AMZN, IDU, XLU, IYZ, XLP, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, JNJ, ABT, PEP, PG, MRK, XOM, MA, LQD, TDIV,
- Sold Out: SHV, SPLV, IHI, IHE, PFF, IAT, MBB, PGX, SPHD, XMLV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,212 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 113,918 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,200 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 281,700 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 364,703 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.41%
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 283,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.453500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.59 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $67.87, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 202 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 56 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $71.4, with an estimated average price of $67.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 364,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.211900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.089700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $158.54 and $179.44, with an estimated average price of $170.74.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01.
