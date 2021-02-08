OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company OneAscent Financial Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Johnson Controls International PLC, Otis Worldwide Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Apple Inc, Southern Co, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OneAscent Financial Services LLC. As of 2020Q4, OneAscent Financial Services LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 271,178 shares, 24.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.87% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 156,289 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,645 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.87% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,800 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,804 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.95%

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.776800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $44.48. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Medical Inc by 37.04%. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $1.21, with an estimated average price of $1.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 41,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

OneAscent Financial Services LLC sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29.