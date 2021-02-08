Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, Illumina Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Hubbell Inc

Investment company Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, Illumina Inc, Mastercard Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Hubbell Inc, Tesla Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHA, BJ, IBM, DIS, PCI, FNDE, SOXX,
- Added Positions: AMT, ILMN, MA, ORLY, ADBE, GOOGL, BKNG, AMGN, FB, BSX, MSFT, SCHB, NTES, NDAQ, LOW, JNJ, SSNC, CSCO, CMCSA, EA, LPLA, BLK, BABA, GRMN, NVS, STE, CTXS, CI, VLO, KMB, GSK, KDP, CERN, O, ABC, XPO, NXPI, WMT, VMC, MAS, IPG, BSV, SCHO, GPC, TLT, D, PYPL, AEP, PFE, OSK, ENB, VZ, PPL, PM, PEP, MDLZ, EFAV, GIS, EFA, UPS, VUG, SUB, JPM, SO, DUK, KO, AGNC, IQLT, SCHH, BAC, VEA, VTEB, VWOB,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SCHX, TFC, VO, IJR, HD, BRK.B, LRCX, QQQ, VTV, AAPL, MET, PG, SHOP, SQ, TEL, SCHC, AVGO, AVXL, IVV, MDYG, GOOG, SLYG, V, VIGI, EMR, TTD, FNDA, ET, TMO,
- Sold Out: HDS, HUBB, TSLA, ABT, ISRG, ANET, TWLO, ZM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 560,493 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 109,426 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,345 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 95,395 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 138,345 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 35,987 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.08 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.319300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $123.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.44%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $230.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,282 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $448.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 24,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $335.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62. The stock is now traded at around $453.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 16,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $236.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 97.69%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 48,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: Hubbell Inc (HUBB)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hubbell Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $164.14, with an estimated average price of $153.6.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45.Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $254.25.
