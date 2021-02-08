Employers Holdings, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Employers Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Data Systems Corp, KLA Corp, Amphenol Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Employers Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Employers Holdings, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, MS, ADS, KLAC, APH, CTVA, A, STT, CHTR,

TSLA, MS, ADS, KLAC, APH, CTVA, A, STT, CHTR, Added Positions: BIIB, FB,

BIIB, FB, Reduced Positions: NKE, DHR, UNH, UNP, AXP, SBUX,

NKE, DHR, UNH, UNP, AXP, SBUX, Sold Out: XOM, TFC, VRTX, VNT,

For the details of Employers Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/employers+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,868 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,865 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,128 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,794 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,560 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $861.817600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $63.29. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $300.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.12. The stock is now traded at around $131.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $269.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.