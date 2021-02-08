>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Employers Holdings, Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: BIIB +1.45% TSLA +1.31% MS +1.38% ADS +1.94% KLAC +4.94% CTVA -0.66% APH +2.16% XOM +4.3% TFC +0.53% VRTX -0.41% VNT +1.02%

Investment company Employers Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Data Systems Corp, KLA Corp, Amphenol Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Employers Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Employers Holdings, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Employers Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/employers+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Employers Holdings, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,868 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,865 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,128 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,794 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,560 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $861.817600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 2,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,059 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $83.61, with an estimated average price of $63.29. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $300.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Employers Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.36 and $133.62, with an estimated average price of $123.12. The stock is now traded at around $131.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Employers Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $269.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Employers Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Employers Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Employers Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Employers Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Employers Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Employers Holdings, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)