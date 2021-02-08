>
Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc Buys Unilever PLC, Vistra Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Unilever NV, Wells Fargo, GCI Liberty Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: VST -0.05% DXC -1.77% VYM +0.93% QCOM +1.06% IVW +0.48% VIG +0.72% UL +0% LBRDK +0.96% XLE +4.18% VTRS +0.59% CLS +2.66% IFF +0.15%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Vistra Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, DXC Technology Co, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells Unilever NV, Wells Fargo, GCI Liberty Inc, Huntsman Corp, VEREIT Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 230 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GUYASUTA INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 306,034 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 164,671 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 106,838 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 252,836 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  5. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 398,414 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 517,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.851800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Celestica Inc (CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in Celestica Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $126.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.999700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 864,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 120.94%. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $25.75, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.



