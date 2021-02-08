Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sysco Corp, PPG Industries Inc

Investment company Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sysco Corp, PPG Industries Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,220 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,124 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,210 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 95,413 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Visa Inc (V) - 60,476 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.4%

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $128.99, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66. The stock is now traded at around $167.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $230.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $42.63, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 246.73%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 104,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 184,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3311.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 49.13%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 60,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2076.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in American Express Co by 124.83%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.5.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52.