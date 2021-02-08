Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Eventbrite Inc, Sells SBA Communications Corp, TPI Composites Inc, The RealReal Inc

Investment company Portsea Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Repay Holdings Corp, Liberty Formula One Group, Eventbrite Inc, South Mountain Merger Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, TPI Composites Inc, The RealReal Inc, Magnite Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portsea Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q4, Portsea Asset Management LLP owns 5 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RPAY, FWONK, EB, SMMC,

RPAY, FWONK, EB, SMMC, Reduced Positions: MTCH,

MTCH, Sold Out: SBAC, TPIC, REAL, 15R,

Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 348,733 shares, 32.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,284,250 shares, 21.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 769,479 shares, 20.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,305,710 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. New Position South Mountain Merger Corp (SMMC) - 1,166,358 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. New Position

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.018900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.48%. The holding were 1,284,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.12%. The holding were 769,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.5%. The holding were 1,305,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in South Mountain Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $17, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.55%. The holding were 1,166,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $29.18 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $40.14.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.